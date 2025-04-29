FibroBiologics Research Scientist Presents Innovative Thymus Organoid Development at ThymUS 2025 Meeting

FibroBiologics presents research on artificial thymus organoids at the ThymUS 2025 Meeting, showcasing advancements in T-cell development.

FibroBiologics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing therapeutics for chronic diseases, has announced that research scientist Simon Gebremeskel will present a poster at the ThymUS 2025 Meeting in Hawaii. The presentation details a new method for creating a transplantable and scalable artificial thymus organoid intended to restore T-cell functionality, which is crucial for immune system health. Chief Scientific Officer Hamid Khoja emphasized the potential of fibroblast-derived organoids in advancing treatment for various chronic diseases. The company holds over 240 patents related to its research in cell therapy and tissue regeneration.

HOUSTON, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 240+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Simon Gebremeskel, research scientist at FibroBiologics, is presenting a poster at the



ThymUS 2025 Meeting



taking place in Lihue, Kaua'i Hawaii from April 27 - May 1, 2025. Founded in 2001, ThymUS brings together international researchers working on thymus and T-cell biology.





The abstract entitled "A rapid and scalable thymus organoid development method for generating functional T cells" presents progress on the development of a transplantable and scalable artificial thymus organoid.



“Our latest research demonstrates the potential of using an artificial thymus organoid to recover the lost functionality of the thymus, an organ that is the T-cell teaching center of the immune system,” said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. “Organoids are transforming how we study and develop potential treatments for multiple chronic diseases. The unique immunomodulatory properties of fibroblasts offer promising potential in ensuring the functionality and durability of therapeutic organoids.”





This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential and capabilities of fibroblasts and artificial thymus organoids to recover the lost functionality of the thymus. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (b) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; (c) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business, and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.









About FibroBiologics









Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 240+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration.



www.FibroBiologics.com



