BioTech
FBLG

FibroBiologics Reports Positive Preclinical Results For HDF Spheroids In Treating Burn Wounds

May 05, 2026 — 03:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FibroBiologics Inc. (FBLG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday announced positive preclinical results for the topical use of human dermal fibroblast spheroids in treating burn wounds.

Human dermal fibroblasts (HDFs) are specialized connective tissue cells, found in the dermal layer of the skin. These play an essential role in synthesizing extracellular cell matrix (ECM) components like collagen and elastin, required to maintain skin elasticity and strength.

The preclinical study used the HDF spheroids in a topical preparation, and initiated application 2 hours after the burn injury. Applied daily to the burn wound for eight consecutive days, the treatment showed reduced a robust reduction in inflammation when compared to responses in control animals.

Specific biomarkers in scar tissue development were affected, including a decreased expression in genes controlling collagen synthesis (Col1a1, and Col3a1), and genes responsible for ECM turnover (Mmp1a, Mmp8), and those for myofibroblast activity (Acta 2). The HDF spheroids were found to decrease the molecular processes driving excessive scarring.

A marked immune response was also observed, as a three-fold decrease in the expression of pro-inflammatory marker interleukin IL-1B, and a four-fold increase in the expression of anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 was recorded when compared to the control.

The study concluded that the treatment effectively reprogrammed the burn environment to dampen harmful inflammation and reshape immune cell behavior.

FBLG closed Monday at $1.38, down 5.48%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $1.36, down 1.45%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FBLG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.