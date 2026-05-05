FibroBiologics Reports Positive Preclinical Results For HDF Spheroids In Treating Burn Wounds

(RTTNews) - FibroBiologics Inc. (FBLG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Monday announced positive preclinical results for the topical use of human dermal fibroblast spheroids in treating burn wounds.

Human dermal fibroblasts (HDFs) are specialized connective tissue cells, found in the dermal layer of the skin. These play an essential role in synthesizing extracellular cell matrix (ECM) components like collagen and elastin, required to maintain skin elasticity and strength.

The preclinical study used the HDF spheroids in a topical preparation, and initiated application 2 hours after the burn injury. Applied daily to the burn wound for eight consecutive days, the treatment showed reduced a robust reduction in inflammation when compared to responses in control animals.

Specific biomarkers in scar tissue development were affected, including a decreased expression in genes controlling collagen synthesis (Col1a1, and Col3a1), and genes responsible for ECM turnover (Mmp1a, Mmp8), and those for myofibroblast activity (Acta 2). The HDF spheroids were found to decrease the molecular processes driving excessive scarring.

A marked immune response was also observed, as a three-fold decrease in the expression of pro-inflammatory marker interleukin IL-1B, and a four-fold increase in the expression of anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 was recorded when compared to the control.

The study concluded that the treatment effectively reprogrammed the burn environment to dampen harmful inflammation and reshape immune cell behavior.

FBLG closed Monday at $1.38, down 5.48%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $1.36, down 1.45%.

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