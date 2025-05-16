FibroBiologics Presents Research on Human Dermal Fibroblast Spheroids for Psoriasis Therapy at SID Annual Meeting

FibroBiologics presented research on fibroblast spheroids for psoriasis at the SID Annual Meeting, highlighting potential therapeutic benefits.

Quiver AI Summary

FibroBiologics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for chronic diseases using fibroblasts, announced that Dr. Chuo Fang presented research at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting in San Diego. The presentation highlighted the potential of human dermal fibroblast (HDF) spheroids in reducing psoriasis severity based on preclinical data, suggesting a scalable cell-based therapy with long-lasting effects. Chief Scientific Officer Hamid Khoja emphasized the company's commitment to innovative treatments that may offer durable options for challenging conditions like psoriasis, which currently has limited long-term therapies. The company holds over 240 patents and aims to advance cell therapy and tissue regeneration across various medical fields.

Potential Positives

Dr. Chuo Fang presented significant research findings on the potential of human dermal fibroblast spheroids for psoriasis therapy at a prestigious conference, enhancing the company's visibility and reputation in the scientific community.

The research demonstrated the potential for a new, scalable, cell-based therapy that could offer durable effects and a lower adverse side effects profile compared to existing treatments.

The ongoing commitment to advancing innovative, cell-based treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases positions FibroBiologics favorably within the biotechnology sector focused on unmet medical needs.

The announcement underscores the company's robust intellectual property portfolio with 240+ patents, emphasizing its competitive edge and innovation capacity in the biotech field.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a significant cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainty about the company's future performance and the success of its R&D efforts, which could negatively impact investor confidence.

Risks related to liquidity and capital resources are highlighted, indicating potential financial instability that could hinder the company's operations and growth.

The mention of various risks, including the unpredictable outcomes of R&D and preclinical studies, raises concerns about the viability of the company’s therapeutic candidates, potentially affecting future funding and partnerships.

FAQ

What recent event did FibroBiologics participate in?

FibroBiologics presented a poster at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting in San Diego from May 7-10, 2025.

Who presented the poster on fibroblast spheroids?

Dr. Chuo Fang M.D., Ph.D., a Senior Research Scientist at FibroBiologics, delivered the poster presentation.

What was the focus of the poster presentation?

The poster discussed the immunomodulatory potential of human dermal fibroblast spheroids in psoriasis therapy.

What therapeutic benefits do fibroblast spheroids offer?

Fibroblast spheroids may provide durable therapy options with reduced severity in psoriasis and fewer adverse side effects.

How can I obtain more information about FibroBiologics?

For more information, visit FibroBiologics' website or email info@fibrobiologics.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FBLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $FBLG stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 240+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Senior Research Scientist, Dr. Chuo Fang M.D., Ph.D., delivered a poster presentation at the



Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting



that took place in San Diego May 7-10, 2025. The SID Annual Meeting provides a premier forum for skin biology research and education for researchers to share transformative scientific discoveries and medical innovations that improve human health.





The poster presentation entitled "Immunomodulatory Potential of Human Dermal Fibroblast Spheroids in Psoriasis Therapy" was presented as a part of a poster session on Friday May 9, 2025. The poster highlighted FibroBiologics’ human dermal fibroblast (HDF) spheroids potential to reduce psoriasis severity in preclinical models, and offer a scalable, cell-based therapy with durable effects. A PDF version of the poster can be viewed



here



.





"Presenting our work at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting highlights our continued commitment to advancing innovative, cell-based treatments for chronic inflammatory diseases," said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics. "Psoriasis remains a challenging chronic disease with limited long-term treatment options, and our IND-enabling preclinical data demonstrate that our fibroblast-based candidate may potentially offer a durable, therapeutic option with a unique immunomodulatory mechanism, and enable a sustained remission, reduced relapse, and a significantly lower adverse side effects profile.”





For more information, please visit FibroBiologics'



website



or email FibroBiologics at:



info@fibrobiologics.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential and capabilities of human dermal fibroblast (HDF) spheroids fibroblasts. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (b) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; (c) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business, and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.









About FibroBiologics









Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 240+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit



www.FibroBiologics.com



.







General Inquiries:









info@fibrobiologics.com









Investor Relations:







Nic Johnson





Russo Partners





(212) 845-4242







fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com









Media Contact:







Liz Phillips





Russo Partners





(347) 956-7697







Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.