FibroBiologics Announces Presentation on Innovative Fibroblast-Based Therapeutics at The German-Nordic Joint Extracellular Matrix Meeting

FibroBiologics will present on fibroblast-based therapies for chronic diseases at a conference in Freiburg, Germany, on March 27, 2025.

FibroBiologics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for chronic diseases using fibroblasts, announced that its Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Hamid Khoja, will present at The German-Nordic Joint Extracellular Matrix Meeting in Freiburg, Germany, from March 26-28, 2025. Dr. Khoja's presentation will highlight the company's innovative approach to utilizing fibroblast cells to potentially treat chronic diseases while promoting immune system homeostasis. With over 160 patents issued and pending, FibroBiologics is advancing treatments targeting conditions such as disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, and cancer. For additional details, the public can visit their website or contact them directly.

FibroBiologics is demonstrating industry leadership by presenting innovative research on fibroblast-based therapies at a prominent international conference, highlighting their commitment to advancing chronic disease treatment.



The company's strong patent portfolio of 160+ issued and pending patents showcases significant intellectual property and potential competitive advantages in the biotechnology field.



Dr. Hamid Khoja's presentation underscores the unique potential of fibroblasts in treatment, emphasizing the company's focus on regenerative medicine and immune system homeostasis.



Participation in the German-Nordic Joint Extracellular Matrix Meeting positions FibroBiologics to network with key industry experts, potentially fostering strategic collaborations and partnerships.

None

FAQ

What is FibroBiologics focusing on in their research?

FibroBiologics is focused on developing therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials.

Who is presenting at the German-Nordic Joint Extracellular Matrix Meeting?

Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics, will present at the event.

When is the presentation taking place?

The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 10:25 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central European Time.

Where is the conference being held?

The conference will take place at Otto-Krayer Haus, Albertstrasse 25, Freiburg, Germany.

How can I contact FibroBiologics for more information?

You can contact FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com for more information.

HOUSTON, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics, will present on FibroBiologics’ unique fibroblast cell-based approach for the potential treatment of chronic diseases at The German-Nordic Joint Extracellular Matrix Meeting in Freiburg, Germany, from March 26-28, 2025. The joint meeting is an annual opportunity to showcase advances in extracellular matrix biology.





Dr. Khoja commented, “Fibroblasts are a critical component of the extracellular matrix with regenerative and immunomodulatory properties. Our presentation will detail the progress we’ve made in expanding our portfolio and targeting additional indications by leveraging the unique potential of fibroblasts.”





Details of the conference and presentations are as follows:









The German-Nordic Joint Extracellular Matrix Meeting











Presentation Title:



Potential Treatment of Chronic Diseases With the Aim of Immune System Homeostasis Rather Than Depletion or Over-activation.







Presenter:



Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, FibroBiologics







Location:



Otto-Krayer Haus, Albertstrasse 25, Freiburg, Germany







Date and Time:



Thursday, March 27, at 10:25 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Central European Time





For more information, please visit FibroBiologics'



website



or email FibroBiologics at:



info@fibrobiologics.com



.









About FibroBiologics









Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit



www.FibroBiologics.com



.







General Inquiries:









info@fibrobiologics.com









Investor Relations:







Nic Johnson





Russo Partners





(212) 845-4242







fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com









Media Contact:







Liz Phillips





Russo Partners





(347) 956-7697







Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com





