FIBK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.42, changing hands as high as $26.50 per share. First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIBK's low point in its 52 week range is $20.81 per share, with $32.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.41.

