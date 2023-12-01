FHLC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the FHLC ETF (Symbol: FHLC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.87, changing hands as high as $61.95 per share. FHLC shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHLC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHLC's low point in its 52 week range is $57.32 per share, with $66.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.87.

