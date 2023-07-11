FHA Loan Closing Costs

Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans are mortgages that offer flexible eligibility guidelines to help borrowers. FHA loan borrowers may qualify with lower credit scores and smaller down payments than other mortgage programs. But like with most mortgages, borrowers still pay closing costs on FHA loans.

What Are Closing Costs?

Closing costs are fees you pay the lender to process your home loan. On closing day, you cover the costs when you sign the paperwork to take on your home loan. In some cases, the seller may also pay closing costs.

Closing costs vary with every home loan, but some of the fees you pay may go toward:

The home appraisal

Taxes and tax services

Title insurance

Prepaid expenses such as homeowners insurance and interest

Mortgage insurance

How Much Will I Pay in Closing Costs?

The total amount you pay toward closing costs varies based on factors such as the sale price, type of loan you get and your lender.

Generally, you should expect to pay between 2% and 5% of the property’s purchase price in closing costs. Mortgage insurance—if it’s required—could push the costs higher.

If you’re using a mortgage broker or the listing agent charges a high commission, the total closing costs can approach or exceed 15% of the property’s purchase price. The seller typically covers some of these costs, such as both real estate agent commissions.

FHA Closing Costs

When you’re getting an FHA loan, you may have to pay some or all of the following costs at closing:

Origination fees and other closing costs. Lenders that provide FHA loans charge origination fees, which cover the expenses of preparing the home loan. Lenders may charge for processing the loan, preparing documents, paying real estate attorney fees, ordering an appraisal and more.

Lenders that provide FHA loans charge origination fees, which cover the expenses of preparing the home loan. Lenders may charge for processing the loan, preparing documents, paying real estate attorney fees, ordering an appraisal and more. Mortgage insurance premium (MIP). FHA loan borrowers are responsible for paying two types of mortgage insurance. Borrowers pay both an upfront MIP of 1.75% and an annual MIP of 0.45% to 1.05% of the loan amount. Mortgage insurance is required on all FHA loans for the life of the loan unless you put down more than 10%, then it ends after 11 years.

FHA loan borrowers are responsible for paying two types of mortgage insurance. Borrowers pay both an upfront MIP of 1.75% and an annual MIP of 0.45% to 1.05% of the loan amount. Mortgage insurance is required on all FHA loans for the life of the loan unless you put down more than 10%, then it ends after 11 years. Discount points. A mortgage discount point is a fee you can choose to pay in exchange for a lower interest rate. One point is equal to 1% of the loan amount, and you pay the fee at closing.

A mortgage discount point is a fee you can choose to pay in exchange for a lower interest rate. One point is equal to 1% of the loan amount, and you pay the fee at closing. Non Realty and personal property. If you agreed to pay for nonrealty or personal property items separately, they’ll be included in your cash payment at closing.

If you agreed to pay for nonrealty or personal property items separately, they’ll be included in your cash payment at closing. Prepaid items. You may also prepay certain recurring expenses upfront. Some of these may include flood and hazard insurance premiums, real estate taxes or interest.

You may also prepay certain recurring expenses upfront. Some of these may include flood and hazard insurance premiums, real estate taxes or interest. Real estate agent fees. If the borrower hires a buyer’s agent and agrees to pay fees or commissions directly to the agent, the expense will be included in the closing costs.

If the borrower hires a buyer’s agent and agrees to pay fees or commissions directly to the agent, the expense will be included in the closing costs. Repairs and improvements. Repairs and improvements, or any portion paid by the borrower that can’t be financed into the FHA loan, are included as part of the total cash required at closing.

Down Payment

Down payments aren’t considered closing costs. However, you’ll need to provide the funds for down payments and other upfront expenses on closing day. To determine your minimum down payment, lenders will check your credit score. You may put down as little as 3.5% with a credit score of at least 580. The minimum down payment increases to 10% with a score between 500 and 579.

Closing Disclosure

Lenders must provide your closing disclosure at least three business days before your scheduled closing. It will lay out all the fees, the interest rate on the loan, any mortgage points you have purchased, credits (such as gifts and the earned money deposit) and the total amount you’ll need to pay at closing.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has a sample closing disclosure you can review, then check that all the details about your loan are correct on your document.

No Closing Cost Mortgage

With a no closing cost mortgage, the lender pays your closing costs and charges you a higher interest rate to recoup the expense. FHA loans allow lenders—and other interested parties—to contribute up to 6% of the sales price toward your origination fees, prepaid items, discount points and other closing costs.

If you’re getting an FHA loan, you can roll the closing costs into the mortgage. While your initial payment will be lessened, you’ll pay them back over time. This makes it more expensive in the long run given the higher interest rate, eroding any savings you might have made from not having to pay closing costs upfront.

