FFW Corporation Reports Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - FFW Corporation (FFWC.OB) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.68 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $1.39 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.0% to $7.10 million from $6.76 million last year.

FFW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.68 Mln. vs. $1.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $7.10 Mln vs. $6.76 Mln last year.

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