FFW Corporation Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - FFW Corporation (FFWC.OB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.51 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $1.24 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $4.51 million from $3.78 million last year.

FFW Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.51 Mln. vs. $1.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $4.51 Mln vs. $3.78 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.