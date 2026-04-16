FFB Bancorp Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - FFB Bancorp (FFBB) revealed earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.59 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $8.10 million, or $2.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 19.6% to $22.91 million from $28.48 million last year.

FFB Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.59 Mln. vs. $8.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $2.55 last year. -Revenue: $22.91 Mln vs. $28.48 Mln last year.

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