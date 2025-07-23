FFB Bancorp Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - FFB Bancorp (FFBB) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $6.04 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $8.08 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.

FFB Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.04 Mln. vs. $8.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.94 vs. $2.54 last year.

