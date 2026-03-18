FFA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/20/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Symbol: FFA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3875, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of FFA's recent stock price of $21.18, this dividend works out to approximately 1.83%, so look for shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund to trade 1.83% lower — all else being equal — when FFA shares open for trading on 3/20/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FFA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFA's low point in its 52 week range is $15 per share, with $22.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.32.

In Wednesday trading, First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.