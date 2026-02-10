F&F Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - F&F (383220.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax was 210.0 billion Korean won compared to 141.3 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company increased to 155.84 billion won from 106.97 billion won. Operating income was 132.88 billion won compared to 120.42 billion won, up 10.3%.

Fourth quarter sales were 575.25 billion won compared to 546.54 billion won, an increase of 5.3% from last year.

Shares of F&F are currently trading at 77,500 won, up 3.06%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.