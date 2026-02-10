Markets

F&F Q4 Net Income Rises

February 10, 2026 — 03:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - F&F (383220.KS) reported that its fourth quarter net income from continuing operation before income tax was 210.0 billion Korean won compared to 141.3 billion won, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders of parent company increased to 155.84 billion won from 106.97 billion won. Operating income was 132.88 billion won compared to 120.42 billion won, up 10.3%.

Fourth quarter sales were 575.25 billion won compared to 546.54 billion won, an increase of 5.3% from last year.

Shares of F&F are currently trading at 77,500 won, up 3.06%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.