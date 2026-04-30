F&F Q1 Operating Income Rises

(RTTNews) - F&F (383220.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 197.56 billion won, a 138.0% increase from 83.01 billion won in the prior year period. Operating income was 153.48 billion won, an increase of 24.2% year-over-year from 123.62 billion won.

First quarter sales were 560.90 billion won, up 10.9% from 505.62 billion won, last year.

Shares of F&F are trading at 66,900 won, down 1.04%.

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