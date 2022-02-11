FEX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.86, changing hands as low as $86.91 per share. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FEX's low point in its 52 week range is $74.60 per share, with $93.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $86.93.

