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Fertitta Entertainment Reportedly In Talks To Acquire Caesars Entertainment

March 15, 2026 — 03:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fertitta Entertainment is negotiating to acquire Caesars Entertainment for $32 per share, valuing the company's equity at $6.5 billion, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the matter. The proposed deal assigns Caesars an enterprise value of $31.5 billion, factoring in its significant debt load.

The discussions are taking place during a 45-day exclusive negotiation window, with talks reportedly held this weekend at Fertitta's headquarters in Houston.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported Fertitta had considered offering $34 per share, which would value Caesars at approximately $7 billion.

Caesars has also attracted interest from Icahn Enterprises, which submitted an all-cash bid of about $33 per share. Billionaire Carl Icahn's firm had previously made a friendly offer in January at $28.50 per share, assuring that Caesars' current management would remain in place.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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