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Ferrovial Q1 Revenue Rises

May 07, 2026 — 06:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Infrastructure company Ferrovial N.V. (FER, FERE.XD, FER.AS, FER.MC) Thursday reported an increase in revenues for the first quarter.

Revenue increased to 2.098 billion euros from 2.059 billion euros in the year-ago quarter. On a like-for-like basis, revenue grew 10.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 4.0% to 321 million euros from 309 million euros last year, while like-for-like adjusted EBITDA growth was 15.0%.

Adjusted EBIT edged down to 198 million euros from 199 million euros a year ago.

Operating profit declined sharply to 197 million euros from 496 million euros last year.

Highways revenue increased 3.6% to 336 million euros, while adjusted EBITDA for the segment was broadly flat at 235 million euros.

Construction revenue rose 2.6% to 1.63 billion euros, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 9.1% to 95 million euros.

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