Ferrovial Expands Data Center Capabilities With Acquisition Of Powernet

October 24, 2025 — 11:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ferrovial SE (FER.AS), Friday announced that it has acquired Powernet, a Spanish telecommunications and systems engineering company, to strengthen its expertise in designing, developing, operating, and maintaining data centers within its Construction division.

Powernet was established in 1989 and has its headquarters in Madrid. It also has offices in Barcelona and A Coruña. In addition to offering information systems and telecommunications solutions, the company specializes in the design and operation of data centers.

José Gabriel Lao has been named Managing Director of Powernet. He has been with Ferrovial since 1997 and has held executive positions at its water management subsidiary Cadagua.

Ferrovial is currently trading at 54.32 euros 2.20 euros down 3.89 percent on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

