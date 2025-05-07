Ferroglobe PLC Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Include Adjusted EBITDA Loss and Increased Free Cash Flow

Ferroglobe PLC reports first-quarter losses, reduced sales, positive cash flow, increased dividends, and share repurchases amidst market challenges.
Ferroglobe PLC reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a net loss of $66.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $(26.8) million, significantly down from the previous quarter. Despite challenging market conditions leading to a 16.4% decline in quarterly sales to $307.2 million, the company generated $5.1 million in free cash flow. Ferroglobe increased its cash dividend by 8% to $0.014 per share and repurchased 720,008 shares during the quarter. Positive developments include a favorable decision in the U.S. ferrosilicon case and anticipation of an EU safeguard decision that could benefit the company in the second half of the year. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Marco Levi expressed optimism for future quarters, citing expectations for improved demand and market recovery as critical factors for better performance ahead.
Potential Positives
- Generated $5.1 million of free cash flow despite a challenging market environment.
- Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.014 per share, up 8% over the prior quarter, demonstrating commitment to return capital to shareholders.
- Successfully repurchased 720,008 shares during the first quarter, indicating confidence in the company's value and ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.
- Favorable final decision in the U.S. ferrosilicon case positions the company well for future growth and stability in trade relations.
Potential Negatives
- Significant net loss attributable to the parent of $(66.5) million, which is a 136.3% increase compared to the previous quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA declined sharply to $(26.8) million, down 372.2% from the prior quarter, indicating severe operational challenges.
- Sales decreased by 16.4% quarter-over-quarter and 21.6% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales volumes and pricing across key product categories, suggesting a weakening market position.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
First Quarter Highlights
Reported adjusted EBITDA of $(26.8) million
Generated $5.1 million of free cash flow
Favorable final decision in the U.S. ferrosilicon case with preliminary EU safeguard decision expected by June
New trade case filed by U.S. silicon metal producers on April 24
Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.014 per share in March, up 8% over the prior quarter
Repurchased 720,008 shares during the first quarter
LONDON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.
Financial Highlights
%
%
($ in millions, except EPS)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
Q/Q
Q1 2024
Y/Y
Sales
$
307.2
$
367.5
(16.4
)%
$
391.9
(21.6
)%
Net (loss) income attributable to the parent
$
(66.5
)
$
(28.1
)
(136.3
)%
$
(2.0
)
(3184.7
)%
Adj. EBITDA
$
(26.8
)
$
9.8
(372.2
)%
$
25.8
(203.9
)%
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
(0.20
)
$
0.03
(849.2
)%
$
(0.00
)
(4872.9
)%
Operating cash flow
$
19.4
$
32.1
(39.6
)%
$
198.0
(90.2
)%
Capital expenditures
1
$
14.3
$
17.9
(20.3
)%
$
18.2
(21.5
)%
Free cash flow
2
$
5.1
$
14.1
64.2
%
$
179.8
(97.2
)%
(1) Cash outflows for capital expenditures
(2) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures
Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA was negative, in line with our budget, reflecting the uncertain market environment. We anticipate significant improvement from the second quarter forward. Despite the soft quarter, Ferroglobe again generated positive free cash flow. We used this cash to pay increased dividends and repurchase shares, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with no net debt.
“One of the reasons for our optimistic outlook for the coming quarters is driven by our belief that we are at or near the market trough. This, combined with supportive trade actions in the U.S., including various trade measures, such as the final ferrosilicon determination, a newly filed petition by the U.S. silicon metal producers against unfair competition by imports, positions us well there. In the EU, expected safeguard measures covering all our main products should begin to benefit us in the second half. We expect improving demand to translate into higher revenues. We believe that once these uncertainties are resolved, local producers like Ferroglobe will be well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and regain market share,” concluded Dr. Levi.
Consolidated Sales
In the first quarter of 2025, Ferroglobe reported sales of $307.2 million, a decrease of 16.4% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 21.6% from the comparable prior year period. This decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes in silicon metal and manganese-based alloys and lower pricing in all our portfolio products, partially offset by higher volumes sold in silicon-based alloys. Sales of silicon metal and manganese-based alloys declined by $56.7 million and $4.0 million, respectively, while silicon-based alloys increased by $5.8 million, compared with the prior quarter.
Product Category Highlights
Silicon Metal
($,000)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
% Q/Q
Q1 2024
% Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:
36,308
49,797
(27.1
)%
53,183
(31.7
)%
Average selling price ($/MT):
2,881
3,240
(11.1
)%
3,155
(8.7
)%
Silicon Metal Revenue
104,603
161,342
(35.2
)%
167,792
(37.7
)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA
(15,447
)
16,849
(191.7
)%
16,071
(196.1
)%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin
(14.8
)%
10.4
%
9.6
%
Silicon metal revenue in the first quarter was $104.6 million, a decrease of 35.2% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 11.1%, and shipments decreased by 27.1% due to lower volumes, mainly in EMEA, compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $(15.4) million for the first quarter, compared with $16.8 million for the prior quarter. In addition to lower prices, adjusted EBITDA margin further decreased mainly due to cost deterioration attributed to volume declines, lower fixed cost absorption and higher energy costs.
Silicon-Based Alloys
($,000)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
% Q/Q
Q1 2024
% Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:
42,864
39,417
8.7
%
51,171
(16.2
)%
Average selling price ($/MT):
2,120
2,159
(1.8
)%
2,188
(3.1
)%
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue
90,872
85,101
6.8
%
111,962
(18.8
)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA
2,414
3,093
(22.0
)%
14,412
(83.3
)%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin
2.7
%
3.6
%
12.9
%
Silicon-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $90.9 million, an increase of 6.8% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 1.8% and shipments increased by 8.7% compared to the prior quarter. Volumes increased due to higher demand in the US. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon-based alloys decreased to $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 22.0% compared with $3.1 million for the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin decrease was primarily driven by decline in prices.
Manganese-Based Alloys
($,000)
Q1 2025
Q4 2024
% Q/Q
Q1 2024
% Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:
67,229
67,712
(0.7
)%
62,320
7.9
%
Average selling price ($/MT):
1,108
1,159
(4.4
)%
1,066
3.9
%
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue
74,490
78,478
(5.1
)%
66,433
12.1
%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA
(5,574
)
7,091
(178.6
)%
5,520
(201.0
)%
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin
(7.5
)%
9.0
%
8.3
%
Manganese-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $74.5 million, a decrease of 5.1% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 4.4% and shipments were essentially flat compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $(5.6) million for the first quarter, compared with $7.1 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased mainly due to higher energy costs and idling in France.
Raw materials and energy consumption for production
Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $238.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $250.8 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 5.0%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 77.6% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 68.2% in the fourth quarter. The increase in costs as percentage of sales was driven by lower pricing and higher energy costs.
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to the Parent
In the first quarter of 2025, net loss attributable to the parent was $(66.5) million, or $(0.36) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent of $(28.1) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share in the prior quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to reduced prices across our product portfolio and shipments of our main products. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $(0.20) for the first quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 per share in the prior quarter.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA was $(26.8) million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $9.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was mainly driven by lower pricing and higher energy costs.
Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital
%
($ in millions)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
$
%
March 31, 2024
$
Y/Y
Total Cash
1
$
129.6
$
133.3
(3.7
)
(2.8
)%
$
159.8
(30.2
)
(18.9
)%
Adjusted Gross Debt
2
$
110.4
$
94.4
16.0
16.9
%
$
80.8
29.6
36.6
%
Net Cash
$
19.2
$
38.9
(19.7
)
(50.6
)%
$
79.0
(59.8
)
75.7
%
Total Working Capital
3
$
435.7
$
460.8
(25.1
)
(5.5
)%
$
487.5
(51.8
)
(10.6
)%
(1) Total cash is comprised of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents
(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on our factoring program and the impact of leasing standard IFRS16
(3) Total working capital is comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables
Total cash was $129.6 million as of March 31, 2025, down $3.7 million from $133.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Adjusted gross debt increased by $16.0 million to $110.4 million, resulting in net cash of $19.2 million as of March 31, 2025.
During the first quarter cash flows from operating activities were $19.4 million and net cash used in investing activities was $23.0 million. Cash used in financing activities was $2.8 million as a result of lease payments of $3.1 million, dividend payments of $2.6 million and interest payments of $4.5 million. Share repurchases of $2.7 million and repayment of other financing liabilities of $22.7 million were partially offset by net cash proceeds from promissory notes of $4.0 million and financing facilities in the US and South Africa of $30.3 million.
Total working capital was $435.7 million as of March 31, 2025, down from $460.8 million on December 31, 2024. The $25.1 million decrease in working capital balance during the quarter was due to a $32.3 million decrease in inventories and an increase in trade and other payables by $17.7 million, offset by an $11.7 million increase in trade receivables and $13.2 million increase in other receivables.
Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We continued to make robust progress in reducing our working capital during the first quarter, achieving approximately 50% of our full-year target. Looking ahead, we expect a modest increase in working capital over the next two quarters as production ramps up in France, followed by a meaningful reduction in the fourth quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong and we generated free cash flow in the first quarter, while also returning capital to shareholders through $2.6 million in dividends and $2.7 million in share repurchases.”
Capital Returns
During the first quarter, Ferroglobe repurchased 720,008 shares at an average price of $3.75 per share and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.014 per share on March 26, 2025. Our next cash dividend of $0.014 per share will be paid on June 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2025.
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Sales
$
307,179
$
367,505
$
391,854
Raw materials and energy consumption for production
(238,341
)
(250,763
)
(259,289
)
Other operating income
9,072
18,892
10,836
Staff costs
(70,450
)
(70,241
)
(70,519
)
Other operating expense
(47,290
)
(52,289
)
(52,348
)
Depreciation and amortization
(17,520
)
(19,020
)
(18,669
)
Impairment gain (loss)
268
(43,052
)
—
Other gain (loss)
1,405
(571
)
696
Operating (loss) profit
(55,677
)
(49,539
)
2,561
Finance income
873
3,533
2,297
Finance costs
(4,555
)
(3,089
)
(9,966
)
Exchange differences
(6,914
)
15,167
1,383
Loss before tax
(66,273
)
(33,928
)
(3,725
)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(625
)
4,376
1,155
Total loss for the period
(66,898
)
(29,552
)
(2,570
)
Loss attributable to the parent
$
(66,482
)
$
(28,134
)
$
(2,024
)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(416
)
(1,418
)
(546
)
EBITDA
$
(45,071
)
$
(15,352
)
$
22,613
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(26,803
)
$
9,845
$
25,803
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
187,008
188,072
187,927
Loss per ordinary share
Basic and diluted
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.01
)
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of March 31,
As of December 31,
As of March 31,
2025
2024
2024
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
$
14,219
$
14,219
$
29,702
Intangible assets
178,583
103,095
193,592
Property, plant and equipment
495,285
487,196
500,940
Other financial assets
25,375
19,744
13,944
Deferred tax assets
7,997
6,580
10,636
Receivables from related parties
1,622
1,558
1,622
Other non-current assets
23,019
22,451
21,770
Total non-current assets
746,100
654,843
772,206
Current assets
Inventories
314,843
347,139
361,602
Trade receivables
200,526
188,816
214,127
Other receivables
96,308
83,103
89,815
Receivables from related parties
—
—
2,712
Current income tax assets
5,191
7,692
10,740
Other financial assets
8,564
5,569
2
Other current assets
39,385
52,014
27,894
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
300
298
298
Cash and cash equivalents
129,281
132,973
159,470
Total current assets
794,398
817,604
866,660
Total assets
$
1,540,498
$
1,472,447
$
1,638,866
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
$
780,568
$
834,245
$
843,702
Non-current liabilities
Deferred income
71,764
8,014
77,185
Provisions
26,390
24,384
22,102
Provision for pensions
28,383
27,618
29,293
Bank borrowings
32,299
13,911
14,643
Lease liabilities
59,766
56,585
54,361
Debt instruments
—
—
—
Other financial liabilities
29,487
25,688
68,186
Other non-current liabilities
14,279
13,759
1,760
Deferred tax liabilities
18,834
19,629
30,253
Total non-current liabilities
281,202
189,588
297,783
Current liabilities
Provisions
91,416
83,132
127,533
Provision for pensions
168
168
165
Bank borrowings
56,214
43,251
42,762
Lease liabilities
12,572
12,867
12,297
Debt instruments
14,311
10,135
—
Other financial liabilities
27,168
48,117
15,190
Payables to related parties
3,074
2,664
3,527
Trade and other payables
176,017
158,251
178,038
Current income tax liabilities
10,337
10,623
6,262
Other current liabilities
87,451
79,406
111,607
Total current liabilities
478,728
448,614
497,381
Total equity and liabilities
$
1,540,498
$
1,472,447
$
1,638,866
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
March 31, 2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
(Loss) for the period
$
(66,898
)
$
(29,552
)
$
(2,570
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Income tax expense (benefit)
625
(4,376
)
(1,155
)
Depreciation and amortization
17,520
19,020
18,669
Finance income
(873
)
(3,533
)
(2,297
)
Finance costs
4,555
3,089
9,966
Exchange differences
6,914
(15,167
)
(1,383
)
Impairment (gain) loss
(268
)
43,052
—
Share-based compensation
1,296
1,587
928
Other (gain) loss
(1,405
)
571
(696
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Decrease in inventories
28,357
23,146
19,011
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables
(7,206
)
31,756
2,404
Increase in other receivables
(9,573
)
(12,885
)
(2,084
)
Decrease (increase) in energy receivable
25,165
(5,735
)
161,855
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
13,186
(19,039
)
(1,925
)
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities
7,537
4,936
(7,259
)
Income taxes received (paid)
440
(4,776
)
4,580
Net cash provided by operating activities:
19,372
32,094
198,044
Cash flows from investing activities:
Interest and finance income received
872
692
741
Payments due to investments:
Intangible assets
(557
)
(855
)
(584
)
Property, plant and equipment
(13,750
)
(17,090
)
(17,641
)
Other financial assets
(11,119
)
—
—
Disposals:
Property, plant and equipment
1,559
—
—
Receipt of asset-related government grant
—
12,453
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(22,995
)
(4,800
)
(17,484
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,613
)
(2,436
)
(2,438
)
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs
(95
)
(6
)
—
Repayment of debt instruments
(10,361
)
—
(147,624
)
Proceeds from debt issuance
14,380
10,255
—
Increase (decrease) in bank borrowings:
Borrowings
106,033
122,809
94,611
Payments
(77,176
)
(137,650
)
(83,012
)
Payments for lease liabilities
(3,098
)
(4,511
)
(2,973
)
(Payments) proceeds from other financing liabilities
(22,651
)
6,054
—
Other payments from financing activities
—
(411
)
(192
)
Payments to acquire own shares
(2,703
)
(1,936
)
—
Interest paid
(4,531
)
(2,029
)
(14,634
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,815
)
(9,861
)
(156,262
)
Total net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(6,438
)
17,433
24,298
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents
133,271
120,810
137,649
Foreign exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents
2,748
(4,972
)
(2,179
)
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents
$
129,581
$
133,271
$
159,768
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
300
298
298
Cash and cash equivalents
129,281
132,973
159,470
Ending balance of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents
$
129,581
$
133,271
$
159,768
Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
Loss attributable to the parent
$
(66,482
)
$
(28,134
)
$
(2,024
)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(416
)
(1,418
)
(546
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
625
(4,376
)
(1,155
)
Finance income
(873
)
(3,533
)
(2,297
)
Finance costs
4,555
3,089
9,966
Depreciation and amortization charges
17,520
19,020
18,669
EBITDA
(45,071
)
(15,352
)
22,613
Exchange differences
6,914
(15,167
)
(1,383
)
Impairment (gain) loss
(268
)
43,052
—
Restructuring and termination costs
—
(2,693
)
—
New strategy implementation
682
1,629
1,361
Subactivity
—
1,457
942
PPA Energy
2,768
(3,081
)
2,270
Fines inventory adjustment
8,172
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(26,803
)
$
9,845
$
25,803
Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
Loss attributable to the parent
$
(66,482
)
$
(28,134
)
$
(2,024
)
Tax rate adjustment
21,481
6,301
17
Impairment (gain) loss
(184
)
28,671
—
Restructuring and termination costs
—
(1,846
)
—
New strategy implementation
467
1,116
933
Subactivity
—
998
646
PPA Energy
1,897
(2,111
)
1,556
Fines inventory adjustment
5,600
—
—
Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent
$
(37,220
)
$
4,996
$
1,168
Adjusted diluted profit per share:
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
Diluted (loss) per ordinary share
$
(0.36
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.01
)
Tax rate adjustment
0.11
0.03
0.00
Impairment (gain) loss
(0.00
)
0.15
—
Restructuring and termination costs
—
(0.01
)
—
New strategy implementation
0.00
0.01
0.00
Subactivity
—
0.01
0.00
PPA Energy
0.01
(0.01
)
0.01
Fines inventory adjustment
0.03
—
—
Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share
$
(0.20
)
$
0.03
$
(0.00
)
