GSM

Ferroglobe PLC Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Include Adjusted EBITDA Loss and Increased Free Cash Flow

May 07, 2025 — 05:12 pm EDT

Ferroglobe PLC reports first-quarter losses, reduced sales, positive cash flow, increased dividends, and share repurchases amidst market challenges.

Ferroglobe PLC reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting a net loss of $66.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $(26.8) million, significantly down from the previous quarter. Despite challenging market conditions leading to a 16.4% decline in quarterly sales to $307.2 million, the company generated $5.1 million in free cash flow. Ferroglobe increased its cash dividend by 8% to $0.014 per share and repurchased 720,008 shares during the quarter. Positive developments include a favorable decision in the U.S. ferrosilicon case and anticipation of an EU safeguard decision that could benefit the company in the second half of the year. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Marco Levi expressed optimism for future quarters, citing expectations for improved demand and market recovery as critical factors for better performance ahead.

Potential Positives

  • Generated $5.1 million of free cash flow despite a challenging market environment.
  • Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.014 per share, up 8% over the prior quarter, demonstrating commitment to return capital to shareholders.
  • Successfully repurchased 720,008 shares during the first quarter, indicating confidence in the company's value and ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value.
  • Favorable final decision in the U.S. ferrosilicon case positions the company well for future growth and stability in trade relations.

Potential Negatives

  • Significant net loss attributable to the parent of $(66.5) million, which is a 136.3% increase compared to the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined sharply to $(26.8) million, down 372.2% from the prior quarter, indicating severe operational challenges.
  • Sales decreased by 16.4% quarter-over-quarter and 21.6% year-over-year, primarily due to lower sales volumes and pricing across key product categories, suggesting a weakening market position.

FAQ

What were Ferroglobe's financial results for Q1 2025?

Ferroglobe reported a net loss of $(66.5) million and adjusted EBITDA of $(26.8) million for Q1 2025.

How much free cash flow did Ferroglobe generate in Q1 2025?

Ferroglobe generated $5.1 million of free cash flow during the first quarter of 2025.

What is the current dividend per share for Ferroglobe?

The quarterly cash dividend is currently $0.014 per share, an 8% increase from the prior quarter.

How many shares did Ferroglobe repurchase in Q1 2025?

Ferroglobe repurchased 720,008 shares at an average price of $3.75 per share during the first quarter.

What is Ferroglobe's outlook for the upcoming quarters?

The company anticipates significant improvement, believing they are near the market trough and expect increasing demand.

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $GSM stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release




First Quarter Highlights




  • Reported adjusted EBITDA of $(26.8) million


  • Generated $5.1 million of free cash flow


  • Favorable final decision in the U.S. ferrosilicon case with preliminary EU safeguard decision expected by June


  • New trade case filed by U.S. silicon metal producers on April 24


  • Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.014 per share in March, up 8% over the prior quarter


  • Repurchased 720,008 shares during the first quarter





LONDON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.




Financial Highlights






%




%


($ in millions, except EPS)


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


Q/Q


Q1 2024


Y/Y


















Sales

$
307.2


$
367.5



(16.4
)%

$
391.9



(21.6
)%

Net (loss) income attributable to the parent

$
(66.5
)

$
(28.1
)


(136.3
)%

$
(2.0
)


(3184.7
)%

Adj. EBITDA

$
(26.8
)

$
9.8



(372.2
)%

$
25.8



(203.9
)%

Adjusted diluted EPS

$
(0.20
)

$
0.03



(849.2
)%

$
(0.00
)


(4872.9
)%

Operating cash flow

$
19.4


$
32.1



(39.6
)%

$
198.0



(90.2
)%

Capital expenditures

1

$
14.3


$
17.9



(20.3
)%

$
18.2



(21.5
)%

Free cash flow

2

$
5.1


$
14.1



64.2
%

$
179.8



(97.2
)%



(1)   Cash outflows for capital expenditures




(2)   Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures



Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA was negative, in line with our budget, reflecting the uncertain market environment. We anticipate significant improvement from the second quarter forward. Despite the soft quarter, Ferroglobe again generated positive free cash flow. We used this cash to pay increased dividends and repurchase shares, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with no net debt.



“One of the reasons for our optimistic outlook for the coming quarters is driven by our belief that we are at or near the market trough. This, combined with supportive trade actions in the U.S., including various trade measures, such as the final ferrosilicon determination, a newly filed petition by the U.S. silicon metal producers against unfair competition by imports, positions us well there. In the EU, expected safeguard measures covering all our main products should begin to benefit us in the second half. We expect improving demand to translate into higher revenues. We believe that once these uncertainties are resolved, local producers like Ferroglobe will be well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and regain market share,” concluded Dr. Levi.





Consolidated Sales




In the first quarter of 2025, Ferroglobe reported sales of $307.2 million, a decrease of 16.4% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 21.6% from the comparable prior year period. This decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes in silicon metal and manganese-based alloys and lower pricing in all our portfolio products, partially offset by higher volumes sold in silicon-based alloys. Sales of silicon metal and manganese-based alloys declined by $56.7 million and $4.0 million, respectively, while silicon-based alloys increased by $5.8 million, compared with the prior quarter.




Product Category Highlights





Silicon Metal











($,000)


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


% Q/Q


Q1 2024


% Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons:


36,308



49,797


(27.1
)%


53,183


(31.7
)%

Average selling price ($/MT):


2,881



3,240


(11.1
)%


3,155


(8.7
)%
















Silicon Metal Revenue



104,603




161,342


(35.2
)%



167,792


(37.7
)%


Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA



(15,447

)



16,849


(191.7
)%



16,071


(196.1
)%


Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin


(14.8
)%


10.4
%




9.6
%




Silicon metal revenue in the first quarter was $104.6 million, a decrease of 35.2% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 11.1%, and shipments decreased by 27.1% due to lower volumes, mainly in EMEA, compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $(15.4) million for the first quarter, compared with $16.8 million for the prior quarter. In addition to lower prices, adjusted EBITDA margin further decreased mainly due to cost deterioration attributed to volume declines, lower fixed cost absorption and higher energy costs.






Silicon-Based Alloys











($,000)


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


% Q/Q


Q1 2024


% Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons:


42,864



39,417


8.7
%


51,171


(16.2
)%

Average selling price ($/MT):


2,120



2,159


(1.8
)%


2,188


(3.1
)%
















Silicon-based Alloys Revenue



90,872




85,101


6.8
%



111,962


(18.8
)%


Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA



2,414




3,093


(22.0
)%



14,412


(83.3
)%


Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin


2.7
%


3.6
%




12.9
%




















Silicon-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $90.9 million, an increase of 6.8% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 1.8% and shipments increased by 8.7% compared to the prior quarter. Volumes increased due to higher demand in the US. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon-based alloys decreased to $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 22.0% compared with $3.1 million for the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin decrease was primarily driven by decline in prices.





Manganese-Based Alloys











($,000)


Q1 2025


Q4 2024


% Q/Q


Q1 2024


% Y/Y

Shipments in metric tons:


67,229



67,712


(0.7
)%


62,320


7.9
%

Average selling price ($/MT):


1,108



1,159


(4.4
)%


1,066


3.9
%
















Manganese-based Alloys Revenue



74,490




78,478


(5.1
)%



66,433


12.1
%


Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA



(5,574

)



7,091


(178.6
)%



5,520


(201.0
)%


Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin


(7.5
)%


9.0
%




8.3
%




















Manganese-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $74.5 million, a decrease of 5.1% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 4.4% and shipments were essentially flat compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $(5.6) million for the first quarter, compared with $7.1 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased mainly due to higher energy costs and idling in France.





Raw materials and energy consumption for production




Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $238.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $250.8 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 5.0%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 77.6% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 68.2% in the fourth quarter. The increase in costs as percentage of sales was driven by lower pricing and higher energy costs.





Net (Loss) Income Attributable to the Parent




In the first quarter of 2025, net loss attributable to the parent was $(66.5) million, or $(0.36) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent of $(28.1) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share in the prior quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to reduced prices across our product portfolio and shipments of our main products. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $(0.20) for the first quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 per share in the prior quarter.






Adjusted EBITDA




Adjusted EBITDA was $(26.8) million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $9.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was mainly driven by lower pricing and higher energy costs.





Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital














%


($ in millions)


March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


$


%


March 31, 2024


$

Y/Y






















Total Cash

1

$
129.6

$
133.3


(3.7
)


(2.8
)%

$
159.8


(30.2
)

(18.9
)%

Adjusted Gross Debt

2

$
110.4

$
94.4


16.0



16.9
%

$
80.8


29.6


36.6
%

Net Cash

$
19.2

$
38.9


(19.7
)


(50.6
)%

$
79.0


(59.8
)

75.7
%

Total Working Capital

3

$
435.7

$
460.8


(25.1
)


(5.5
)%

$
487.5


(51.8
)

(10.6
)%



(1)  Total cash is comprised of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents




(2)  Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on our factoring program and the impact of leasing standard IFRS16




(3)  Total working capital is comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables



Total cash was $129.6 million as of March 31, 2025, down $3.7 million from $133.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Adjusted gross debt increased by $16.0 million to $110.4 million, resulting in net cash of $19.2 million as of March 31, 2025.



During the first quarter cash flows from operating activities were $19.4 million and net cash used in investing activities was $23.0 million. Cash used in financing activities was $2.8 million as a result of lease payments of $3.1 million, dividend payments of $2.6 million and interest payments of $4.5 million. Share repurchases of $2.7 million and repayment of other financing liabilities of $22.7 million were partially offset by net cash proceeds from promissory notes of $4.0 million and financing facilities in the US and South Africa of $30.3 million.



Total working capital was $435.7 million as of March 31, 2025, down from $460.8 million on December 31, 2024. The $25.1 million decrease in working capital balance during the quarter was due to a $32.3 million decrease in inventories and an increase in trade and other payables by $17.7 million, offset by an $11.7 million increase in trade receivables and $13.2 million increase in other receivables.



Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We continued to make robust progress in reducing our working capital during the first quarter, achieving approximately 50% of our full-year target. Looking ahead, we expect a modest increase in working capital over the next two quarters as production ramps up in France, followed by a meaningful reduction in the fourth quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong and we generated free cash flow in the first quarter, while also returning capital to shareholders through $2.6 million in dividends and $2.7 million in share repurchases.”




Capital Returns



During the first quarter, Ferroglobe repurchased 720,008 shares at an average price of $3.75 per share and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.014 per share on March 26, 2025. Our next cash dividend of $0.014 per share will be paid on June 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2025.




Conference Call



Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on May 8, 2025. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.



To join via phone:


Conference call participants should pre-register using this link



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa09c86627bc54bbfa844f3e0cffca9e2



Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.



To join via webcast:


A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7rutmin8




About Ferroglobe



Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.




Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.



Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.



Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.



All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.




Non-IFRS Measures



This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash/(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.





INVESTOR CONTACT:



Alex Rotonen, CFA


Vice President, Investor Relations


Email:


investor.relations@ferroglobe.com





MEDIA CONTACT:



Cristina Feliu Roig


Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs


Email:


corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement




(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

















For the Three Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended



For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024



March 31, 2024

Sales

$
307,179


$
367,505


$
391,854


Raw materials and energy consumption for production


(238,341
)


(250,763
)


(259,289
)

Other operating income


9,072



18,892



10,836


Staff costs


(70,450
)


(70,241
)


(70,519
)

Other operating expense


(47,290
)


(52,289
)


(52,348
)

Depreciation and amortization


(17,520
)


(19,020
)


(18,669
)

Impairment gain (loss)


268



(43,052
)






Other gain (loss)


1,405



(571
)


696



Operating (loss) profit



(55,677

)



(49,539

)



2,561


Finance income


873



3,533



2,297


Finance costs


(4,555
)


(3,089
)


(9,966
)

Exchange differences


(6,914
)


15,167



1,383



Loss before tax



(66,273

)



(33,928

)



(3,725

)

Income tax (expense) benefit


(625
)


4,376



1,155



Total loss for the period



(66,898

)



(29,552

)



(2,570

)












Loss attributable to the parent

$
(66,482
)

$
(28,134
)

$
(2,024
)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interest


(416
)


(1,418
)


(546
)












EBITDA

$
(45,071
)

$
(15,352
)

$
22,613


Adjusted EBITDA

$
(26,803
)

$
9,845


$
25,803

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding










Basic and diluted


187,008



188,072



187,927














Loss per ordinary share










Basic and diluted

$
(0.36
)

$
(0.15
)

$
(0.01
)



























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position




(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
















As of March 31,


As of December 31,


As of March 31,




2025


2024


2024


ASSETS


Non-current assets










Goodwill


$
14,219


$
14,219


$
29,702

Intangible assets


178,583


103,095


193,592

Property, plant and equipment


495,285


487,196


500,940

Other financial assets


25,375


19,744


13,944

Deferred tax assets


7,997


6,580


10,636

Receivables from related parties


1,622


1,558


1,622

Other non-current assets


23,019


22,451


21,770


Total non-current assets



746,100



654,843



772,206


Current assets










Inventories


314,843


347,139


361,602

Trade receivables


200,526


188,816


214,127

Other receivables


96,308


83,103


89,815

Receivables from related parties










2,712

Current income tax assets


5,191


7,692


10,740

Other financial assets


8,564


5,569


2

Other current assets


39,385


52,014


27,894

Restricted cash and cash equivalents


300


298


298

Cash and cash equivalents


129,281


132,973


159,470


Total current assets



794,398



817,604



866,660


Total assets


$

1,540,498


$

1,472,447


$

1,638,866













EQUITY AND LIABILITIES


Equity


$

780,568


$

834,245


$

843,702


Non-current liabilities










Deferred income


71,764


8,014


77,185

Provisions


26,390


24,384


22,102

Provision for pensions


28,383


27,618


29,293

Bank borrowings


32,299


13,911


14,643

Lease liabilities


59,766


56,585


54,361

Debt instruments













Other financial liabilities


29,487


25,688


68,186

Other non-current liabilities


14,279


13,759


1,760

Deferred tax liabilities


18,834


19,629


30,253


Total non-current liabilities



281,202



189,588



297,783


Current liabilities










Provisions


91,416


83,132


127,533

Provision for pensions


168


168


165

Bank borrowings


56,214


43,251


42,762

Lease liabilities


12,572


12,867


12,297

Debt instruments


14,311


10,135





Other financial liabilities


27,168


48,117


15,190

Payables to related parties


3,074


2,664


3,527

Trade and other payables


176,017


158,251


178,038

Current income tax liabilities


10,337


10,623


6,262

Other current liabilities


87,451


79,406


111,607


Total current liabilities



478,728



448,614



497,381


Total equity and liabilities


$

1,540,498


$

1,472,447


$

1,638,866











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries




Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows




(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
















For the Three Months Ended


For the Three Months Ended


For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024


Cash flows from operating activities:











(Loss) for the period


$

(66,898

)


$

(29,552

)


$

(2,570

)


Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:










Income tax expense (benefit)


625



(4,376
)


(1,155
)

Depreciation and amortization


17,520



19,020



18,669


Finance income


(873
)


(3,533
)


(2,297
)

Finance costs


4,555



3,089



9,966


Exchange differences


6,914



(15,167
)


(1,383
)

Impairment (gain) loss


(268
)


43,052







Share-based compensation


1,296



1,587



928


Other (gain) loss


(1,405
)


571



(696
)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities










Decrease in inventories


28,357



23,146



19,011


(Increase) decrease in trade receivables


(7,206
)


31,756



2,404


Increase in other receivables


(9,573
)


(12,885
)


(2,084
)

Decrease (increase) in energy receivable


25,165



(5,735
)


161,855


Increase (decrease) in trade payables


13,186



(19,039
)


(1,925
)

Other changes in operating assets and liabilities


7,537



4,936



(7,259
)

Income taxes received (paid)


440



(4,776
)


4,580



Net cash provided by operating activities:



19,372




32,094




198,044



Cash flows from investing activities:










Interest and finance income received


872



692



741



Payments due to investments:










Intangible assets


(557
)


(855
)


(584
)

Property, plant and equipment


(13,750
)


(17,090
)


(17,641
)

Other financial assets


(11,119
)












Disposals:










Property, plant and equipment


1,559












Receipt of asset-related government grant







12,453








Net cash used in investing activities



(22,995

)



(4,800

)



(17,484

)


Cash flows from financing activities:










Dividends paid


(2,613
)


(2,436
)


(2,438
)

Payment for debt and equity issuance costs


(95
)


(6
)






Repayment of debt instruments


(10,361
)







(147,624
)

Proceeds from debt issuance


14,380



10,255








Increase (decrease) in bank borrowings:










Borrowings


106,033



122,809



94,611


Payments


(77,176
)


(137,650
)


(83,012
)

Payments for lease liabilities


(3,098
)


(4,511
)


(2,973
)

(Payments) proceeds from other financing liabilities


(22,651
)


6,054







Other payments from financing activities







(411
)


(192
)

Payments to acquire own shares


(2,703
)


(1,936
)






Interest paid


(4,531
)


(2,029
)


(14,634
)


Net cash used in financing activities



(2,815

)



(9,861

)



(156,262

)


Total net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(6,438

)



17,433




24,298


Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents


133,271



120,810



137,649


Foreign exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents


2,748



(4,972
)


(2,179
)


Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents


$

129,581



$

133,271



$

159,768


Restricted cash and cash equivalents


300



298



298


Cash and cash equivalents


129,281



132,973



159,470



Ending balance of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents


$

129,581



$

133,271



$

159,768







Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):










For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


For the Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024


For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2024


Loss attributable to the parent


$

(66,482

)


$

(28,134

)


$

(2,024

)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interest


(416
)


(1,418
)


(546
)

Income tax expense (benefit)


625



(4,376
)


(1,155
)

Finance income


(873
)


(3,533
)


(2,297
)

Finance costs


4,555



3,089



9,966


Depreciation and amortization charges


17,520



19,020



18,669



EBITDA



(45,071

)



(15,352

)



22,613


Exchange differences


6,914



(15,167
)


(1,383
)

Impairment (gain) loss


(268
)


43,052







Restructuring and termination costs







(2,693
)






New strategy implementation


682



1,629



1,361


Subactivity







1,457



942


PPA Energy


2,768



(3,081
)


2,270


Fines inventory adjustment


8,172













Adjusted EBITDA


$

(26,803

)


$

9,845



$

25,803







Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):










For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


For the Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024


For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2024


Loss attributable to the parent


$

(66,482

)


$

(28,134

)


$

(2,024

)

Tax rate adjustment


21,481



6,301



17


Impairment (gain) loss


(184
)


28,671







Restructuring and termination costs







(1,846
)






New strategy implementation


467



1,116



933


Subactivity







998



646


PPA Energy


1,897



(2,111
)


1,556


Fines inventory adjustment


5,600













Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent


$

(37,220

)


$

4,996



$

1,168







Adjusted diluted profit per share:










For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2025


For the Three Months Ended




December 31, 2024


For the Three Months Ended




March 31, 2024


Diluted (loss) per ordinary share

$

(0.36

)

$

(0.15

)

$

(0.01

)

Tax rate adjustment


0.11



0.03



0.00


Impairment (gain) loss


(0.00
)


0.15







Restructuring and termination costs







(0.01
)






New strategy implementation


0.00



0.01



0.00


Subactivity







0.01



0.00


PPA Energy


0.01



(0.01
)


0.01


Fines inventory adjustment


0.03













Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share

$

(0.20

)

$

0.03


$

(0.00

)





