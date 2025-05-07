Ferroglobe PLC Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Include Adjusted EBITDA Loss and Increased Free Cash Flow

Ferroglobe PLC reports first-quarter losses, reduced sales, positive cash flow, increased dividends, and share repurchases amidst market challenges.

LONDON, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025.







Financial Highlights





































%





















%

















($ in millions, except EPS)













Q1 2025













Q4 2024













Q/Q













Q1 2024













Y/Y























































































Sales









$





307.2













$





367.5

















(16.4





)%









$





391.9

















(21.6





)%













Net (loss) income attributable to the parent









$





(66.5





)









$





(28.1





)













(136.3





)%









$





(2.0





)













(3184.7





)%













Adj. EBITDA









$





(26.8





)









$





9.8

















(372.2





)%









$





25.8

















(203.9





)%













Adjusted diluted EPS









$





(0.20





)









$





0.03

















(849.2





)%









$





(0.00





)













(4872.9





)%













Operating cash flow









$





19.4













$





32.1

















(39.6





)%









$





198.0

















(90.2





)%













Capital expenditures



1











$





14.3













$





17.9

















(20.3





)%









$





18.2

















(21.5





)%













Free cash flow



2











$





5.1













$





14.1

















64.2





%









$





179.8

















(97.2





)%















(1) Cash outflows for capital expenditures









(2) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures







Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our first quarter adjusted EBITDA was negative, in line with our budget, reflecting the uncertain market environment. We anticipate significant improvement from the second quarter forward. Despite the soft quarter, Ferroglobe again generated positive free cash flow. We used this cash to pay increased dividends and repurchase shares, while maintaining a strong balance sheet with no net debt.





“One of the reasons for our optimistic outlook for the coming quarters is driven by our belief that we are at or near the market trough. This, combined with supportive trade actions in the U.S., including various trade measures, such as the final ferrosilicon determination, a newly filed petition by the U.S. silicon metal producers against unfair competition by imports, positions us well there. In the EU, expected safeguard measures covering all our main products should begin to benefit us in the second half. We expect improving demand to translate into higher revenues. We believe that once these uncertainties are resolved, local producers like Ferroglobe will be well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities and regain market share,” concluded Dr. Levi.









Consolidated Sales









In the first quarter of 2025, Ferroglobe reported sales of $307.2 million, a decrease of 16.4% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 21.6% from the comparable prior year period. This decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes in silicon metal and manganese-based alloys and lower pricing in all our portfolio products, partially offset by higher volumes sold in silicon-based alloys. Sales of silicon metal and manganese-based alloys declined by $56.7 million and $4.0 million, respectively, while silicon-based alloys increased by $5.8 million, compared with the prior quarter.







Product Category Highlights











Silicon Metal































































($,000)













Q1 2025













Q4 2024













% Q/Q













Q1 2024













% Y/Y











Shipments in metric tons:













36,308

















49,797













(27.1





)%













53,183













(31.7





)%









Average selling price ($/MT):













2,881

















3,240













(11.1





)%













3,155













(8.7





)%







































































Silicon Metal Revenue

















104,603





















161,342















(35.2





)%















167,792















(37.7





)%











Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA

















(15,447









)

















16,849















(191.7





)%















16,071















(196.1





)%











Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin















(14.8





)%













10.4





%





















9.6





%

























Silicon metal revenue in the first quarter was $104.6 million, a decrease of 35.2% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 11.1%, and shipments decreased by 27.1% due to lower volumes, mainly in EMEA, compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased to $(15.4) million for the first quarter, compared with $16.8 million for the prior quarter. In addition to lower prices, adjusted EBITDA margin further decreased mainly due to cost deterioration attributed to volume declines, lower fixed cost absorption and higher energy costs.













Silicon-Based Alloys































































($,000)













Q1 2025













Q4 2024













% Q/Q













Q1 2024













% Y/Y











Shipments in metric tons:













42,864

















39,417













8.7





%













51,171













(16.2





)%









Average selling price ($/MT):













2,120

















2,159













(1.8





)%













2,188













(3.1





)%







































































Silicon-based Alloys Revenue

















90,872





















85,101















6.8





%















111,962















(18.8





)%











Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA

















2,414





















3,093















(22.0





)%















14,412















(83.3





)%











Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin















2.7





%













3.6





%





















12.9





%

























































































Silicon-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $90.9 million, an increase of 6.8% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 1.8% and shipments increased by 8.7% compared to the prior quarter. Volumes increased due to higher demand in the US. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon-based alloys decreased to $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 22.0% compared with $3.1 million for the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin decrease was primarily driven by decline in prices.









Manganese-Based Alloys































































($,000)













Q1 2025













Q4 2024













% Q/Q













Q1 2024













% Y/Y











Shipments in metric tons:













67,229

















67,712













(0.7





)%













62,320













7.9





%









Average selling price ($/MT):













1,108

















1,159













(4.4





)%













1,066













3.9





%







































































Manganese-based Alloys Revenue

















74,490





















78,478















(5.1





)%















66,433















12.1





%











Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA

















(5,574









)

















7,091















(178.6





)%















5,520















(201.0





)%











Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin















(7.5





)%













9.0





%





















8.3





%

























































































Manganese-based alloy revenue in the first quarter was $74.5 million, a decrease of 5.1% over the prior quarter. The average selling price decreased by 4.4% and shipments were essentially flat compared to the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $(5.6) million for the first quarter, compared with $7.1 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased mainly due to higher energy costs and idling in France.









Raw materials and energy consumption for production









Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $238.3 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $250.8 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 5.0%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 77.6% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 68.2% in the fourth quarter. The increase in costs as percentage of sales was driven by lower pricing and higher energy costs.









Net (Loss) Income Attributable to the Parent









In the first quarter of 2025, net loss attributable to the parent was $(66.5) million, or $(0.36) per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to the parent of $(28.1) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share in the prior quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to reduced prices across our product portfolio and shipments of our main products. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $(0.20) for the first quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 per share in the prior quarter.













Adjusted EBITDA









Adjusted EBITDA was $(26.8) million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $9.8 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was mainly driven by lower pricing and higher energy costs.









Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital







































































%













($ in millions)













March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













$













%













March 31, 2024













$









Y/Y



































































































Total Cash



1











$





129.6









$





133.3













(3.7





)













(2.8





)%









$





159.8













(30.2





)









(18.9





)%









Adjusted Gross Debt



2











$





110.4









$





94.4













16.0

















16.9





%









$





80.8













29.6













36.6





%









Net Cash









$





19.2









$





38.9













(19.7





)













(50.6





)%









$





79.0













(59.8





)









75.7





%









Total Working Capital



3











$





435.7









$





460.8













(25.1





)













(5.5





)%









$





487.5













(51.8





)









(10.6





)%











(1) Total cash is comprised of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents









(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on our factoring program and the impact of leasing standard IFRS16









(3) Total working capital is comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables







Total cash was $129.6 million as of March 31, 2025, down $3.7 million from $133.3 million as of December 31, 2024. Adjusted gross debt increased by $16.0 million to $110.4 million, resulting in net cash of $19.2 million as of March 31, 2025.





During the first quarter cash flows from operating activities were $19.4 million and net cash used in investing activities was $23.0 million. Cash used in financing activities was $2.8 million as a result of lease payments of $3.1 million, dividend payments of $2.6 million and interest payments of $4.5 million. Share repurchases of $2.7 million and repayment of other financing liabilities of $22.7 million were partially offset by net cash proceeds from promissory notes of $4.0 million and financing facilities in the US and South Africa of $30.3 million.





Total working capital was $435.7 million as of March 31, 2025, down from $460.8 million on December 31, 2024. The $25.1 million decrease in working capital balance during the quarter was due to a $32.3 million decrease in inventories and an increase in trade and other payables by $17.7 million, offset by an $11.7 million increase in trade receivables and $13.2 million increase in other receivables.





Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We continued to make robust progress in reducing our working capital during the first quarter, achieving approximately 50% of our full-year target. Looking ahead, we expect a modest increase in working capital over the next two quarters as production ramps up in France, followed by a meaningful reduction in the fourth quarter. Our balance sheet remains strong and we generated free cash flow in the first quarter, while also returning capital to shareholders through $2.6 million in dividends and $2.7 million in share repurchases.”







Capital Returns







During the first quarter, Ferroglobe repurchased 720,008 shares at an average price of $3.75 per share and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.014 per share on March 26, 2025. Our next cash dividend of $0.014 per share will be paid on June 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 18, 2025.







Conference Call







Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on May 8, 2025. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.





To join via phone:





Conference call participants should pre-register using this link







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIa09c86627bc54bbfa844f3e0cffca9e2







Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





To join via webcast:





A simultaneous audio webcast, and replay will be accessible here:







https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7rutmin8









About Ferroglobe







Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.





Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.





Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.





All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.







Non-IFRS Measures







This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-IFRS financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash/(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.











INVESTOR CONTACT:







Alex Rotonen, CFA





Vice President, Investor Relations





Email:





investor.relations@ferroglobe.com











MEDIA CONTACT:







Cristina Feliu Roig





Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs





Email:





corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com























Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement









(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

















































































For the Three Months Ended

















For the Three Months Ended

















For the Three Months Ended

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















March 31, 2024















Sales









$





307,179













$





367,505













$





391,854

















Raw materials and energy consumption for production













(238,341





)













(250,763





)













(259,289





)













Other operating income













9,072

















18,892

















10,836

















Staff costs













(70,450





)













(70,241





)













(70,519





)













Other operating expense













(47,290





)













(52,289





)













(52,348





)













Depreciation and amortization













(17,520





)













(19,020





)













(18,669





)













Impairment gain (loss)













268

















(43,052





)













—

















Other gain (loss)













1,405

















(571





)













696



















Operating (loss) profit

















(55,677









)

















(49,539









)

















2,561



















Finance income













873

















3,533

















2,297

















Finance costs













(4,555





)













(3,089





)













(9,966





)













Exchange differences













(6,914





)













15,167

















1,383



















Loss before tax

















(66,273









)

















(33,928









)

















(3,725









)















Income tax (expense) benefit













(625





)













4,376

















1,155



















Total loss for the period

















(66,898









)

















(29,552









)

















(2,570









)































































Loss attributable to the parent









$





(66,482





)









$





(28,134





)









$





(2,024





)













Loss attributable to non-controlling interest













(416





)













(1,418





)













(546





)





























































EBITDA









$





(45,071





)









$





(15,352





)









$





22,613

















Adjusted EBITDA









$





(26,803





)









$





9,845













$





25,803



















































































































Weighted average number of shares outstanding



















































Basic and diluted













187,008

















188,072

















187,927



































































Loss per ordinary share



















































Basic and diluted









$





(0.36





)









$





(0.15





)









$





(0.01





)



























Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position









(in thousands of U.S. dollars)













































































As of March 31,













As of December 31,













As of March 31,

































2025













2024













2024

























ASSETS













Non-current assets



















































Goodwill











$







14,219











$







14,219











$







29,702













Intangible assets













178,583













103,095













193,592













Property, plant and equipment













495,285













487,196













500,940













Other financial assets













25,375













19,744













13,944













Deferred tax assets













7,997













6,580













10,636













Receivables from related parties













1,622













1,558













1,622













Other non-current assets













23,019













22,451













21,770















Total non-current assets

















746,100

















654,843

















772,206

















Current assets



















































Inventories













314,843













347,139













361,602













Trade receivables













200,526













188,816













214,127













Other receivables













96,308













83,103













89,815













Receivables from related parties













—













—













2,712













Current income tax assets













5,191













7,692













10,740













Other financial assets













8,564













5,569













2













Other current assets













39,385













52,014













27,894













Restricted cash and cash equivalents













300













298













298













Cash and cash equivalents













129,281













132,973













159,470















Total current assets

















794,398

















817,604

















866,660

















Total assets













$









1,540,498













$









1,472,447













$









1,638,866

































































EQUITY AND LIABILITIES













Equity













$









780,568













$









834,245













$









843,702

















Non-current liabilities



















































Deferred income













71,764













8,014













77,185













Provisions













26,390













24,384













22,102













Provision for pensions













28,383













27,618













29,293













Bank borrowings













32,299













13,911













14,643













Lease liabilities













59,766













56,585













54,361













Debt instruments













—













—













—













Other financial liabilities













29,487













25,688













68,186













Other non-current liabilities













14,279













13,759













1,760













Deferred tax liabilities













18,834













19,629













30,253















Total non-current liabilities

















281,202

















189,588

















297,783

















Current liabilities



















































Provisions













91,416













83,132













127,533













Provision for pensions













168













168













165













Bank borrowings













56,214













43,251













42,762













Lease liabilities













12,572













12,867













12,297













Debt instruments













14,311













10,135













—













Other financial liabilities













27,168













48,117













15,190













Payables to related parties













3,074













2,664













3,527













Trade and other payables













176,017













158,251













178,038













Current income tax liabilities













10,337













10,623













6,262













Other current liabilities













87,451













79,406













111,607















Total current liabilities

















478,728

















448,614

















497,381

















Total equity and liabilities













$









1,540,498













$









1,472,447













$









1,638,866





































Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries









Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows









(in thousands of U.S. dollars)













































































For the Three Months Ended













For the Three Months Ended













For the Three Months Ended

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:





















































(Loss) for the period













$









(66,898









)













$









(29,552









)













$









(2,570









)

















Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



















































Income tax expense (benefit)













625

















(4,376





)













(1,155





)













Depreciation and amortization













17,520

















19,020

















18,669

















Finance income













(873





)













(3,533





)













(2,297





)













Finance costs













4,555

















3,089

















9,966

















Exchange differences













6,914

















(15,167





)













(1,383





)













Impairment (gain) loss













(268





)













43,052

















—

















Share-based compensation













1,296

















1,587

















928

















Other (gain) loss













(1,405





)













571

















(696





)















Changes in operating assets and liabilities



















































Decrease in inventories













28,357

















23,146

















19,011

















(Increase) decrease in trade receivables













(7,206





)













31,756

















2,404

















Increase in other receivables













(9,573





)













(12,885





)













(2,084





)













Decrease (increase) in energy receivable













25,165

















(5,735





)













161,855

















Increase (decrease) in trade payables













13,186

















(19,039





)













(1,925





)













Other changes in operating assets and liabilities













7,537

















4,936

















(7,259





)













Income taxes received (paid)













440

















(4,776





)













4,580



















Net cash provided by operating activities:

















19,372





















32,094





















198,044





















Cash flows from investing activities:



















































Interest and finance income received













872

















692

















741



















Payments due to investments:



















































Intangible assets













(557





)













(855





)













(584





)













Property, plant and equipment













(13,750





)













(17,090





)













(17,641





)













Other financial assets













(11,119





)













—

















—



















Disposals:



















































Property, plant and equipment













1,559

















—

















—

















Receipt of asset-related government grant













—

















12,453

















—



















Net cash used in investing activities

















(22,995









)

















(4,800









)

















(17,484









)

















Cash flows from financing activities:



















































Dividends paid













(2,613





)













(2,436





)













(2,438





)













Payment for debt and equity issuance costs













(95





)













(6





)













—

















Repayment of debt instruments













(10,361





)













—

















(147,624





)













Proceeds from debt issuance













14,380

















10,255

















—



















Increase (decrease) in bank borrowings:



















































Borrowings













106,033

















122,809

















94,611

















Payments













(77,176





)













(137,650





)













(83,012





)













Payments for lease liabilities













(3,098





)













(4,511





)













(2,973





)













(Payments) proceeds from other financing liabilities













(22,651





)













6,054

















—

















Other payments from financing activities













—

















(411





)













(192





)













Payments to acquire own shares













(2,703





)













(1,936





)













—

















Interest paid













(4,531





)













(2,029





)













(14,634





)















Net cash used in financing activities

















(2,815









)

















(9,861









)

















(156,262









)

















Total net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

















(6,438









)

















17,433





















24,298



















Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents













133,271

















120,810

















137,649

















Foreign exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents













2,748

















(4,972





)













(2,179





)















Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents













$









129,581

















$









133,271

















$









159,768



















Restricted cash and cash equivalents













300

















298

















298

















Cash and cash equivalents













129,281

















132,973

















159,470



















Ending balance of restricted cash and cash and cash equivalents













$









129,581

















$









133,271

















$









159,768

































Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):

























































For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025













For the Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024













For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2024

















Loss attributable to the parent













$









(66,482









)













$









(28,134









)













$









(2,024









)















Loss attributable to non-controlling interest













(416





)













(1,418





)













(546





)













Income tax expense (benefit)













625

















(4,376





)













(1,155





)













Finance income













(873





)













(3,533





)













(2,297





)













Finance costs













4,555

















3,089

















9,966

















Depreciation and amortization charges













17,520

















19,020

















18,669



















EBITDA

















(45,071









)

















(15,352









)

















22,613



















Exchange differences













6,914

















(15,167





)













(1,383





)













Impairment (gain) loss













(268





)













43,052

















—

















Restructuring and termination costs













—

















(2,693





)













—

















New strategy implementation













682

















1,629

















1,361

















Subactivity













—

















1,457

















942

















PPA Energy













2,768

















(3,081





)













2,270

















Fines inventory adjustment













8,172

















—

















—



















Adjusted EBITDA













$









(26,803









)













$









9,845

















$









25,803

































Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):

























































For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025













For the Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024













For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2024

















Loss attributable to the parent













$









(66,482









)













$









(28,134









)













$









(2,024









)















Tax rate adjustment













21,481

















6,301

















17

















Impairment (gain) loss













(184





)













28,671

















—

















Restructuring and termination costs













—

















(1,846





)













—

















New strategy implementation













467

















1,116

















933

















Subactivity













—

















998

















646

















PPA Energy













1,897

















(2,111





)













1,556

















Fines inventory adjustment













5,600

















—

















—



















Adjusted (loss) profit attributable to the parent













$









(37,220









)













$









4,996

















$









1,168

































Adjusted diluted profit per share:

























































For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025













For the Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024













For the Three Months Ended









March 31, 2024

















Diluted (loss) per ordinary share











$







(0.36









)











$







(0.15









)











$







(0.01









)















Tax rate adjustment













0.11

















0.03

















0.00

















Impairment (gain) loss













(0.00





)













0.15

















—

















Restructuring and termination costs













—

















(0.01





)













—

















New strategy implementation













0.00

















0.01

















0.00

















Subactivity













—

















0.01

















0.00

















PPA Energy













0.01

















(0.01





)













0.01

















Fines inventory adjustment













0.03

















—

















—



















Adjusted diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share











$







(0.20









)











$







0.03















$







(0.00









)













