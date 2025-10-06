Ferroglobe (GSM) Moves 11.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Ferroglobe (GSM) shares soared 11% in the last trading session to close at $5.04. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Ferroglobe shares have gained after the U.S. Department of Commerce issued favorable preliminary rulings in its investigations into unfairly priced and subsidized silicon metal imports from Angola, Australia, Laos, Norway and Thailand. Silicon metal, essential in aluminum, silicones, solar panels and semiconductors, is critical to both national security and clean energy supply chains. U.S. producers have hailed the decisions as key to restoring fair competition and protecting the domestic industry.

On Sept. 23, 2025, the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed preliminary countervailing duties on subsidized silicon metal imports from Australia (41.31%), Laos (240%), Norway (16.87%), and Thailand (31.27%), which came in effect on Sept. 26. It followed with antidumping duties on imports from Angola (68.45%) and Laos (94.44%), effective Sept. 30.

Further rulings are expected later this year, with preliminary antidumping decisions for Australia and Norway due on Nov. 21, and final determinations for Angola, Laos and Thailand on Dec. 11. These mark significant progress toward ensuring a fair and competitive U.S. silicon metal market.

This producer of silicon metal and silicon-based alloys is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -54.6%. Revenues are expected to be $393.75 million, down 9.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ferroglobe, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GSM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Ferroglobe belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Alpha Metallurgical (AMR), closed the last trading session 1.1% higher at $169.6. Over the past month, AMR has returned 23.5%.

Alpha Metallurgical's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.65. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -324.1%. Alpha Metallurgical currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

