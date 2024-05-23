News & Insights

Ferrexpo Faces Mixed AGM Outcomes, Plans Further Votes

May 23, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Ferrexpo (GB:FXPO) has released an update.

At Ferrexpo’s recent AGM, all resolutions were passed except for those regarding the directors’ authority to allot shares and disapply pre-emption rights, which faced significant opposition due to concerns of share dilution by the largest shareholder. The re-appointment of Vitalii Lisovenko as an Independent Non-executive Director did not pass the independent shareholders’ vote and will be subject to a second vote. The company plans to engage with shareholders to understand their concerns and will report on this engagement within six months.

