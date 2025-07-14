Ferrero Buys WK Kellogg: Sweet Deal or Fully Priced?

WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE: KLG) surged nearly 30% on July 10 after Italian food giant Ferrero announced a $3.1 billion acquisition, including debt. The all-cash deal values WK Kellogg at $23 per share, an almost 40% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average trading price, and is expected to close in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals. Ferrero, best known for brands like Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, Kinder, and Tic Tac, is expanding its U.S. footprint with this move, adding iconic cereal brands such as Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops to its growing packaged food empire.

With shares now trading near the offer price, the key question is whether there's any value left on the table, or if the buyout buzz has already capped further gains.

From Stagnant Spin-Off to Takeover Target

Spun off from Kellanova in October 2023, WK Kellogg entered the market with a portfolio of well-known cereals but lacked growth momentum. Sales have declined at an average annual rate of 3.1% over the past three years, including a 6.2% year-over-year drop to $663 million in the most recent quarter. Margins remain slim, with a 5.6% operating margin over the last four quarters and a 2.1% net margin, reflecting weak pricing power in a mature product category.

Still, the brand equity was undeniable. For Ferrero, which has previously acquired Nestlé’s U.S. candy business, Fox’s Biscuits, and Wells Enterprises, adding a U.S. breakfast mainstay aligns with a broader strategy to diversify beyond confectionery. The acquisition plants a flag in the $20B U.S. cereal market and positions Ferrero for further cross-category growth.

Undervalued No More?

Before the deal, WK Kellogg’s market cap hovered around $1.5 billion, making Ferrero’s offer a near 100% premium. On a relative basis, KLG was cheap: trading at just 0.6x sales and 26.7x earnings, both below historical levels and reflecting skepticism about growth. Now, with shares near $23, the implied P/E ratio has risen into the mid-30s, suggesting limited room for further rerating.

While a single-stock bet on KLG may no longer offer meaningful upside, broader exposure to quality businesses can still deliver.

