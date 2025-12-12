Markets

Ferrellgas Posts Lower Q1 Loss, But Revenue Edges Down

December 12, 2025 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP), a propane supplier, on Friday reported a narrower first-quarter loss, helped by lower expenses, though revenue decreased.

Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners was $26.93 million, compared with a loss of $146.67 million in the same quarter last year. The prior-year results included a $125 million Eddystone litigation settlement.

Class A unitholders' interest in net loss was $43.14 million, or $8.88 per Class A unit, improving from a loss of $161.43 million, or $33.23 per Class A unit, a year earlier.

The company recorded an operating income of $1.87 million compared with an operating loss of $122.93 million a year ago.

Quarterly revenue declined to $355.19 million from $364.09 million a year ago.

Ferrellgas Partners units closed at $18.95 on Thursday, up 0.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FGPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.