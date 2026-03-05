Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $102.19 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $98.84 million, or $2.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to $641.41 million from $669.78 million last year.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

