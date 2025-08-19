Ferrari's Purosangue SUV Emerges as a Core Growth Driver in Q2

Ferrari N.V.’s RACE Purosangue has quickly proven itself as more than a headline-grabbing experiment. In the second quarter of 2025, the SUV was highlighted alongside the 296 GTS and Roma Spider as a key driver of shipments, underlining its importance in the lineup. With total deliveries steady at 3,494 units, the Purosangue’s contribution reflects Ferrari’s ability to extend its brand into new segments without diluting exclusivity.



Investors should know that Purosangue is Ferrari's first four-door SUV, blending performance and comfort. Launched in September 2022, it merges Ferrari's iconic performance standards with the practicality of an SUV. As a matter of fact, the Italian luxury automaker describes Purosangue as the company’s most comfortable and versatile vehicle.



The Purosangue aligns well with Ferrari’s philosophy of deliberate expansion. Production remains carefully managed to preserve exclusivity while allowing the SUV to bolster volumes. Ferrari continues to cap output strategically, maintaining brand value and strong pricing power. This tactic ensures growth without diluting the marque's heritage—a balance where the Purosangue plays a pivotal role.



In Q2, the SUV emerged as one of the key models driving deliveries, alongside the 296 GTS and Roma Spider. Ferrari also reported a robust order book across its lineup, cementing expectations for continuous delivery strength into the next quarters.

How Peers Use SUVs to Drive Growth and Identity

German automobile manufacturer Porsche Automobil Holding SE POAHY has also leaned heavily on its SUV lineup, with the Cayenne and Macan long serving as sales anchors. The new Macan EV marks Porsche’s bid to secure dominance in the luxury electric SUV segment. Porsche continues to allocate significant capital to electrification while safeguarding margins.



Meanwhile, British sportscar maker Aston Martin Lagonda ARGGY has tried to replicate SUV success with the DBX, but execution challenges remain. Aston Martin has leaned on the DBX to drive growth, yet sales have not matched early expectations. Astn martin has been producing DBX since 2020.

The Zacks Rundown on RACE

Shares of RACE have gone up 9% so far this year.

From a valuation perspective — in terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio — Ferrari is trading at a significant premium compared to the industry average.

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ferrari’s earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

