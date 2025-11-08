Ferrari Stock Looks Expensive -- or Does It?

Key Points

Ferrari breaks the auto valuation model.

It has earned its premium.

But there are risks to consider, too.

Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) is one of those companies investors can't easily classify. It's technically a carmaker, but its financials look more like a luxury house. And its stock price? Well, that's where the debate begins.

At around 41 times earnings, Ferrari trades at a premium higher than almost every automaker in the world. To many, that looks excessive. But dig deeper, and the premium starts to make sense. Ferrari's profitability, scarcity-driven business model, and brand resilience make it a rare breed -- one that could justify the price tag.

So, is Ferrari stock really expensive? Or is it valued like the luxury compounder it's become?

Why the market thinks Ferrari is expensive

By traditional valuation standards, Ferrari's stock is rich. Most carmakers trade at single-digit P/E multiples -- General Motors, for example, sits around 6 times earnings. Even a luxury-leaning automaker like Mercedes-Benz hovers below 10.

Ferrari's P/E ratio of 41, EV/EBITDA multiple near 29, and price-to-sales ratio above 11 would seem absurd for a capital-intensive manufacturer. But that comparison misses the bigger picture: Ferrari's economics don't resemble the auto industry at all.

This is a company with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.3%, an operating margin of 28.3%, and a gross margin close to 50% in 2024. Those figures sit squarely between LVMH and Hermès -- not Ford Motor Company and Toyota.

If you value Ferrari as a luxury brand that sells emotion, heritage, and access, the multiple suddenly looks less extreme.

Why Ferrari might deserve its premium

Ferrari's customers don't buy cars for necessity. That emotional appeal insulates demand from economic slowdowns. Even during weaker macro periods, Ferrari's order book remains full.

Moreover, the brand monetizes far beyond vehicles. About 15% of revenue now comes from sponsorships, licensing, financial services, and after-sales. These recurring income streams strengthen predictability and cash-flow stability -- qualities that command premium multiples.

The brand power is clear when we look at its financials. Ferrari's return on invested capital (ROIC) stands near 24%, roughly double that of its luxury peer LVMH. Between 2015 and 2024, free cash flow grew by 139%, even while the company invested heavily in research and development and a new EV facility in Maranello.

Ferrari's model allows it to reinvest for the future and return capital to shareholders -- all without chasing scale. It could do that because it's a business built on scarcity and pricing power. It doesn't compete on volume -- it competes on restraint. By producing fewer cars than demand, it maintains multiyear waiting lists and rising resale values. That scarcity keeps pricing power intact.

But investors should also consider the bear case

Even so, Ferrari's current valuation leaves little room for error. At 42 times earnings, perfection is already priced in.

There are several potential risks that investors should keep in mind when buying the stock, which include:

Execution risk in electrification: Ferrari's first fully electric model arrives in 2026. If customers perceive it as less "Ferrari," the brand's emotional moat could weaken.

Luxury market cooling: While ultra-wealthy demand has proven resilient, global slowdowns or geopolitical shocks could dent sentiment.

Premium fatigue: If investors rotate away from luxury assets or demand higher risk premiums, Ferrari's multiple could compress even without a business slowdown.

These aren't existential risks, but they underscore how finely tuned Ferrari's premium is to flawless execution.

So, is Ferrari's stock expensive?

Yes -- by conventional metrics. But Ferrari isn't a conventional company. Its margins, cash-flow stability, and brand durability put it in a category of its own.

Investors aren't just paying for today's earnings. They're paying for a business that can continue compounding profitably for years, if not decades, while remaining almost immune to competitive price wars.

If Ferrari continues to blend scarcity with innovation -- protecting its brand while modernizing its lineup -- its valuation could remain elevated for years without being "expensive" in hindsight.

For long-term investors, Ferrari's current price isn't cheap -- but quality rarely is.

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Ferrari and General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.