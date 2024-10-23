Ferrari Renews Strategic Partnership with Shell

Ferrari (IT:RACE) has released an update.

Ferrari has renewed its multi-year partnership with Shell, set to commence on January 1, 2026. This collaboration will cover various Ferrari racing series, including Scuderia Ferrari HP, Ferrari Hypercar, and the Ferrari Challenge Series. The renewed agreement underscores the ongoing synergy between the two companies, promising exciting prospects for investors and racing enthusiasts.

