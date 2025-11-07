Ferrari Q3 Strength Driven by Red-Hot Purosangue Demand

Ferrari N.V.’s RACE Purosangue continues to exceed expectations, cementing its position as one of the company’s strongest growth catalysts in 2025. In the third quarter, the model played a central role in Ferrari’s performance, highlighting the brand’s rare ability to expand its portfolio without compromising exclusivity or profitability. The Purosangue’s sustained demand also helped improve Ferrari’s product mix and protect margins. It represents a powerful blend of performance, design and strategy — the kind that defines Ferrari’s long-term success.



As Ferrari’s first four-door SUV, launched in September 2022, the Purosangue embodies the company’s vision of performance with versatility. It combines Ferrari’s unmistakable driving DNA with the comfort and practicality of an SUV, a formula that has resonated strongly with global buyers. Importantly, production remains tightly controlled to safeguard rarity — a move that reinforces pricing strength and brand prestige.



In the third quarter, alongside models like the 296 GTS and the 12Cilindri family, the Purosangue was a major driver of shipments, contributing to Ferrari’s solid 3,401-unit delivery figure. With a robust order book extending into future quarters, the Purosangue is proving to be far more than a new entry — it’s a defining pillar of Ferrari’s modern era, bridging heritage and innovation seamlessly.

SUVs as Strategic Growth Engines for Luxury Automakers

German luxury carmaker Porsche Automobil Holding SE POAHY has long relied on its SUV portfolio — particularly the Cayenne and Macan — as the backbone of its global sales. The upcoming Macan EV represents Porsche’s next big step, targeting leadership in the high-performance electric SUV segment. The company continues to channel major investments into electrification, aiming to balance innovation with profitability and preserve its premium margins.



By contrast, Aston Martin Lagonda ARGGY has faced tougher challenges. Its DBX, introduced in 2020, was designed to drive volume growth and broaden the brand’s appeal beyond traditional supercars. However, despite being central to Aston Martin’s turnaround strategy, the SUV has fallen short of initial sales targets. Execution hurdles and market competition have slowed momentum, highlighting the challenge of translating SUV success across the ultra-luxury segment.

The Zacks Rundown on RACE

Shares of RACE have gone down 4.6% so far this year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective — in terms of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio — Ferrari is trading at a premium compared to the industry average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ferrari’s earnings has been revised over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

