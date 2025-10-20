Markets

Ferrari Extends Deal With Bitdefender To Strengthen Cybersecurity

October 20, 2025 — 10:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE), Monday announced the expansion of its multi-year partnership with Bitdefender, a cybersecurity software company, to ensure advanced protection of the company's data and operations.

The renewed deal expands both the technological integration and the partner's visibility within the Formula 1 environment.

Alfonso Fuggetta, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Ferrari, commented, "We are happy to continue working with a trusted partner like Bitdefender to ensure that our digital infrastructure is as resilient and high-performing as we need our cars to be on and off track."

Currently, RACE is trading at $396.76, down 0.58 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.