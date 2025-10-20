Ferrari Extends Deal With Bitdefender To Strengthen Cybersecurity

(RTTNews) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE), Monday announced the expansion of its multi-year partnership with Bitdefender, a cybersecurity software company, to ensure advanced protection of the company's data and operations.

The renewed deal expands both the technological integration and the partner's visibility within the Formula 1 environment.

Alfonso Fuggetta, Chief Digital Transformation Officer at Ferrari, commented, "We are happy to continue working with a trusted partner like Bitdefender to ensure that our digital infrastructure is as resilient and high-performing as we need our cars to be on and off track."

Currently, RACE is trading at $396.76, down 0.58 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

