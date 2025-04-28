Fermium Research Upgrades LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Fermium Research upgraded their outlook for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.95% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is $75.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.95% from its latest reported closing price of $58.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 39,152MM, a decrease of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,783 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYB is 0.22%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 279,840K shares. The put/call ratio of LYB is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,966K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,114K shares , representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 16.09% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 11,197K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,501K shares , representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 8,582K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,024K shares , representing an increase of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 19.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,153K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,261K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 24.68% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,032K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,811K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 24.35% over the last quarter.

LyondellBasell Industries Background Information

LyondellBasell Industries Background Information

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges?like?enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.?In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for the fourth consecutive year.?

