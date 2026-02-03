Fermax Selects Telefonica Tech To Provide IoT Connectivity To Video Door Entry Systems

(RTTNews) - Telefonica (TNE5.DE, TEF.MC, TEF.MI) said, Fermax, a Spanish manufacturer, has chosen Telefonica Tech as its technology partner to provide IoT connectivity to its video door entry systems in Spain, as well as in other European countries such as France and Portugal. Telefonica Tech has already provided connectivity to more than 27,000 Fermax video door entry panels to ensure communications with mobile networks.

Telefonica said its digital business unit is implementing its managed IoT connectivity solution from Kite platform to enable Fermax to have complete visibility and centralised control, in real time and remotely, over all its video door entry systems connected via SIM cards.

Telefonica shares are currently trading at 3.43 euros, down 0.55%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.