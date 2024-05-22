Ferguson PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Ferguson PLC (GB:FERG) has released an update.

Ferguson PLC has announced the purchase of 136,845 of its own ordinary shares as part of its $3.0 billion share repurchase program, with the shares intended to be held in treasury. Following the buyback, the company’s treasury now holds 30,206,245 shares, while the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 201,964,937. Investors can use this latter figure as the denominator for calculating changes in their interest in the company.

