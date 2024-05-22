News & Insights

Stocks

Ferguson PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

May 22, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ferguson PLC (GB:FERG) has released an update.

Ferguson PLC has announced the purchase of 136,845 of its own ordinary shares as part of its $3.0 billion share repurchase program, with the shares intended to be held in treasury. Following the buyback, the company’s treasury now holds 30,206,245 shares, while the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue stands at 201,964,937. Investors can use this latter figure as the denominator for calculating changes in their interest in the company.

For further insights into GB:FERG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FERG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.