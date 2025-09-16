Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $700 million, or $3.55 per share. This compares with $451 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $687 million or $3.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $8.497 billion from $7.946 billion last year.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $700 Mln. vs. $451 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.55 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $8.497 Bln vs. $7.946 Bln last year.

The company will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share on November 7, to stockholders of record as of September 26. This brings the full-year total dividend to $3.32 per share, up 5% from the prior year.

Ferguson noted that it is changing its fiscal year-end from July 31 to December 31. Following a five-month transition period from August 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, the company will begin reporting on a calendar year basis with effect from January 1, 2026.

As a result of this change, the company has provided guidance for the 2025 calendar year. For the calendar year 2025, Ferguson expects mid-single-digit sales growth with an adjusted operating margin of 9.2% to 9.6%.

For the calendar year 2024, the company had posted sales of $29.8 billion with an adjusted operating margin of 9.1%.

FERG was up by 8.53% at $235.77 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

