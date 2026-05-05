Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (FERG) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $414 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $345 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $444 million or $2.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $7.472 billion from $7.213 billion last year.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $414 Mln. vs. $345 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $7.472 Bln vs. $7.213 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.