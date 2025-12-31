Ferguson Enterprises About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (FERG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 1/2/26, Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.89, payable on 2/27/26. As a percentage of FERG's recent stock price of $225.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FERG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.58% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FERG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FERG's low point in its 52 week range is $146 per share, with $256.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $225.63.

In Wednesday trading, Ferguson Enterprises Inc shares are currently down about 0.7% on the day.

