Fennec - A Sound Case For Long-Term Growth?

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) touched a new 52-week high of $8.26 yesterday, driven by the company's optimized sales strategy for its lead product, Pedmark, and its successful expansion into additional markets.

Pedmark is the first and only FDA-approved therapy indicated to reduce the risk of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin treatment in pediatric patients with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors. It is also recommended for the Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) population by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network as a preventative treatment option to reduce hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy in patients with localized, non-metastatic tumors.

The FDA approved Pedmark in September 2022, followed by its approval in the European Union in June 2023 and in the United Kingdom in October 2023.

Pedmark is sold under the brand name PEDMARQSI outside of the U.S. for the prevention of ototoxicity, or hearing loss, induced by cisplatin chemotherapy in patients 1 month to less than 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic solid tumors.

The company's partner, Norgine, commercially launched PEDMARQSI in Germany in February of this year, following commercial launches in England and Wales during the first quarter of 2025.

The product sales of Pedmark (marketed as PEDMARQSI outside of the U.S) have shown steady growth over the years. In 2023, sales reached $21.25 million and increased to $29.58 million in 2024, reflecting increased market adoption and demand. For the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded net product sales of approximately $8.8 million compared to $7.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

With the company's sharpened sales strategy, improved patient support services, and recent product launches in Germany and the United Kingdom, FENC is a stock worth watching.

When we alerted readers to FENC on July 5, 2024, it was trading at $6.03. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $8.17, up 6.80%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.