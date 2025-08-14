Fennec Q2 Sales Jump 33 Percent

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) reported second quarter 2025 earnings on August 14, 2025, GAAP net product sales of $9.7 million, up 33% year over year compared to the same period last year and 10% sequentially, matching a quarterly revenue record with net product sales of $9.7 million. Management highlighted three consecutive quarters of net product sales growth through Q2 2025, major formulary wins, the advancing EU launch with partner Norgine, and upcoming data from the pivotal Japan study as potential inflection points for both sales and strategic value. This summary dissects key commercial gains and global expansion levers impacting the long-term outlook.

Fennec formulary wins unlock broader U.S. market penetration

Pedmark, the only FDA-approved drug for cisplatin-induced ototoxicity (CIO), expanded its U.S. footprint as Fennec secured a large national oncology group formulary inclusion, reinforcing momentum in community oncology networks alongside NCCN guidelines and a new ENCOTA PQI designation. Management cited double-digit net new accounts sequentially, with strong retention among existing high-value accounts.

"And to that end, I'm pleased to share that a large national oncology group of providers recently added Pedmark to its formulary for its use in patients 40 years of age. This is one of the largest and fastest-growing groups in the country. It's a group of community-based oncology practices in the U.S. This decision reflects the growing recognition and the need to protect younger patients from cisplatin-induced hearing loss, and we're excited and encouraged by what it signals in terms of broader momentum for Pedmark and adoption in the community settings."

-- Jeff Hackman, CEO

This accelerates exposure to the adult and adolescent-young-adult (AYA) population, which management estimates is ten times the size of the pediatric segment.

Sequential revenue growth outpaces cost escalation at Fennec

With cash and cash equivalents at $18.7 million at June 30, 2025, and anticipated full-year cash operating expenses (non-GAAP) expected to normalize from the first half’s $20 million pace toward an annual target of roughly $33 million, matching 2024 levels. Notably, this matched the highest quarterly net product sales in company history, partly attributable to expansion within group purchasing organizations (GPOs).

"Revenue grew 33% year over year and 10% sequentially with net revenues of $9.7 million. This kind of quarter-over-quarter growth just doesn't happen by chance. It reflects a disciplined execution and a completely overhauled go-to-market strategy and having a top-down talent in the right positions to execute this excellence. This quarter-over-quarter growth includes the addition of 14 new accounts, some of which are part of two large community oncology groups or purchase or GPOs. Within these networks, we've seen Pedmark activation in Q2, which continues to grow into Q3."

-- Jeff Hackman, CEO

This enhances financial resilience and supports runway for international launches.

Fennec EU and Japan catalysts set up new royalty and partnership streams

The Norgine partnership, which covers all EU, Australia, and New Zealand territories, started generating initial royalties, with UK and Germany launches marking the first commercial patients; launch expansion into Italy, Spain, and France is expected early 2026, with preparation later in 2025; Nordic countries are expected to follow later in 2025 and early 2026. Final pricing in Germany, combined with commercial milestones and anticipated Japan pivotal study data in Q4 2025, could generate material milestone payments and additional monetization events.

"headcount and marketing expenses offset by the elimination of European pre-commercialization costs which only occurred in 2024. Importantly, we have several levers to potentially increase the cash balance in the 2025. Product revenues continued to gain momentum and we aim towards cash profitability as cash expenses also decrease in the second half. Two, potential milestones and royalties from the Norgene partnership and three, the possible monetization for partnership after the release of the Japan study results, which are expected in the fourth quarter."

-- Robert Andrade, CFO

Successful international expansion and monetization, particularly via milestone-triggering events in Europe and Japan, would both diversify Fennec's revenue streams and provide key, non-dilutive capital to support ongoing U.S. and ex-U.S. growth initiatives.

Looking Ahead

Management reaffirmed guidance for full-year cash operating expenses (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation) to be in line with 2024, or approximately $33 million, with the second half expected to see reduced cash operating expenses. Major catalysts in the near term include milestones tied to final German pricing and cumulative EU sales under the Norgine partnership, as well as the release of pivotal Japan study results in Q4 2025. No additional concrete forward revenue or profitability targets were specified beyond this period.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

This article was created using Large Language Models (LLMs) based on The Motley Fool's insights and investing approach. It has been reviewed by our AI quality control systems. Since LLMs cannot (currently) own stocks, it has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.