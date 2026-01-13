Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSX:FRX) Price Target Increased by 10.41% to 21.57

The average one-year price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSX:FRX) has been revised to $21.57 / share. This is an increase of 10.41% from the prior estimate of $19.53 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.26 to a high of $26.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.47% from the latest reported closing price of $10.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fennec Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRX is 0.25%, an increase of 3.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 14,945K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 4,077K shares representing 11.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 2,188K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRX by 20.52% over the last quarter.

Rosalind Advisors holds 2,077K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,046K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRX by 17.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 793K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 682K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 33.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRX by 6.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.