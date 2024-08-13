Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Q2 Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) released Loss for second quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$5.55 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$5.44 million, or -$0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 118.0% to $7.26 million from $3.33 million last year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$5.55 Mln. vs. -$5.44 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.20 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $7.26 Mln vs. $3.33 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.