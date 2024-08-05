Fennec Pharma Names Hackman CEO

(RTTNews) - Monday, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) announced the appointment of Jeffrey Hackman as chief executive officer and Board member, effective August 16, 2024.

Rosty Raykov, CEO since 2009, will continue to serve on the Board.

The company indicated that Hackman's appointment is intended to further the development of PEDMARK, the sole approved treatment in the U.S. designed to minimize the risk of cisplatin-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients.

Hackman brings over 30 years of experience in commercial leadership including 12 years in oncology, and has led more than 10 product launches and successfully brought products to market relevant to PEDMARK.

