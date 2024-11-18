News & Insights

Fennec initiated with an Overweight at Stephens

November 18, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Stephens initiated coverage of Fennec (FENC) with an Overweight rating and $15 price target The firm is adding to its Biotechnology research coverage with a focus on targeted protein degradation, or TPD, technology and commercial and clinical-stage rare disease-focused companies. Fennec is a specialty pharmaceutical company on the market for the treatment of ototoxicity in pediatric patients with PEDMARK receiving chemotherapy and the firm anticipates it to have meaningful penetration into adolescent and young adult, or AYA, market in 2025, the analyst tells investors.

