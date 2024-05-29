News & Insights

Stocks

FendX Innovates Bacteria-Detecting Nano-Coating Spray

May 29, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FendX Technologies, Inc. (TSE:FNDX) has released an update.

FendX Technologies Inc. is advancing its innovative surface protection spray that uses AI and sensors to detect bacteria, boasting over 96% reliability in tests. The company, in partnership with McMaster University, is further developing this nanotechnology-coated spray that changes color upon detecting bacterial contamination. This breakthrough could enhance FendX’s portfolio in preventing the spread of pathogens, without the need for additional research funding.

For further insights into TSE:FNDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.