FendX Innovates Bacteria-Detecting Nano-Coating Spray

FendX Technologies Inc. is advancing its innovative surface protection spray that uses AI and sensors to detect bacteria, boasting over 96% reliability in tests. The company, in partnership with McMaster University, is further developing this nanotechnology-coated spray that changes color upon detecting bacterial contamination. This breakthrough could enhance FendX’s portfolio in preventing the spread of pathogens, without the need for additional research funding.

