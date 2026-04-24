FEMSA Q1 Earnings Approaching: What Should Investors Know?

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX, or FEMSA, is slated to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 30. The company is likely to have witnessed top and bottom-line growth in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $11.76 billion, indicating growth of 22.7% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



The consensus estimate for FMX’s quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share suggests a rise of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter. The consensus estimate for earnings has moved down 5.1% in the past seven days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 38.7%. It has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 30.7% in the trailing four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Influence FMX’s Q1 Results

FEMSA’s quarterly results are likely to reflect gains from growth across its business units, backed by effective growth strategies and its investments in digital and technology-driven initiatives. FEMSA has been gaining pace in the digital space through its tech and innovation business unit — Digital@FEMSA. The unit has been focused on building a value-added digital and financial ecosystem for end customers and businesses. It has also been inclined toward enabling and leveraging the strategic assets of FEMSA’s core business verticals. Its OXXO digital wallet, OXXO Premia and loyalty program have also been performing well.



FMX is on track with its strategy of creating a distribution platform through the expansion of its footprint in the specialized distribution industry. The company’s venture in the specialized distribution industry is linked with its plan of investing in adjacent businesses, leveraging capabilities across different markets and providing an opportunity for growth. FEMSA is making significant progress in digital transformation.



Through its Digital@FEMSA initiative, the company is building a connected ecosystem that combines retail, financial services and customer loyalty. Its digital wallet, Spin by OXXO, and loyalty platform, Spin Premia, have been seeing rapid user growth and rising engagement. These tools are turning OXXO stores into important hubs for financial and digital services, helping FEMSA deepen customer relationships and create new revenue streams. The company’s ability to integrate digital capabilities with its extensive retail network is emerging as a key competitive advantage. Such efforts are expected to have contributed to its top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, FEMSA has been facing cost and supply-chain pressures, which have impacted its operating performance. Margin dynamics remain under pressure due to inflationary headwinds, rising labor costs and broader operating expenses, particularly in its retail businesses. The company has been witnessing a soft consumer environment in Mexico. Additionally, higher steel and aluminum prices have remained a key concern. These factors are likely to have adversely affected the company’s profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

FMX’s Earnings Whispers

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for FEMSA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chance of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



FEMSA has an Earnings ESP of +28.57% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and EPS Surprise

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-eps-surprise | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Price Performance & Valuation

The recent market movements show that FEMSA’s shares have risen 18.6% in the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 6.2%.



From a valuation standpoint, FEMSA is trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 24.18X, exceeding the industry’s average of 18.34X.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are a few more companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.60% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DAR is anticipated to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, indicating growth of 12.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, which shows growth from a loss of 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. DAR delivered a negative earnings surprise of 41% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



Newell Brands Inc. NWL has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. NWL is likely to register bottom and top-line declines when it releases first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, implying a drop of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ quarterly earnings currently stood at a loss of nine cents per share, wider than a loss of a penny reported in the year-ago quarter. NWL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20%.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH has an Earnings ESP of +13.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. CELH is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it releases first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $748.7 million, implying growth of 127.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Celsius’ quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share indicates growth of 61.1% from the year-ago quarter’s number. CELH has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 45.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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