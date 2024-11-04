Femsa completes divestiture of Imbera and Torrey to Mill Point Capital

Fomento Economico Mexicano announced the successful closing of its previously disclosed divestiture on July 17, 2024, with Mill Point Capital LLC, of its refrigeration and foodservice equipment operations, Imbera and Torrey, for a total amount of $8,000 million pesos, on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

