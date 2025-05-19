FEMSA Announces $250 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement to Enhance Capital Returns to Shareholders

FEMSA announces a $250 million accelerated share repurchase agreement to enhance shareholder value.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) announced on May 19, 2025, that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement to buy back $250 million of its American Depositary Shares (ADS) as part of its strategy to enhance shareholder returns. The agreement includes an initial delivery of 483,559 ADSs scheduled for May 20, 2025, with the final number of shares repurchased determined by the daily volume-weighted average price of the ADSs over the agreement's duration. The settlement is expected to be finalized by the third quarter of 2025. FEMSA operates in various sectors including retail and beverages and employs over 392,000 people in 18 countries, emphasizing its commitment to creating economic and social value in the communities it serves.

Potential Positives

FEMSA is repurchasing $250 million of its American Depositary Shares (ADS), signaling confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement indicates a proactive approach to managing share liquidity and potentially increasing share value.

The initial delivery of 483,559 ADSs demonstrates immediate action and progress in executing the share repurchase strategy.

FEMSA's consistent focus on enhancing capital returns to shareholders reinforces its dedication to shareholder value and financial performance.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $250 million accelerated share repurchase may indicate a lack of better investment opportunities, raising concerns about the company's growth prospects and future capital deployment.

The details regarding the final number of shares repurchased will depend on the company's stock price performance, which may introduce uncertainty about the actual value delivered to shareholders through this repurchase.

The reliance on a derivative instrument for share repurchase might evoke mixed perceptions about the company's financial strategies and risk management practices among investors.

FAQ

What is the purpose of FEMSA's accelerated share repurchase agreement?

FEMSA's ASR agreement aims to enhance capital returns to shareholders by repurchasing up to $250 million in shares.

How many ADS will FEMSA initially deliver?

FEMSA will deliver an initial 483,559 American Depositary Shares (ADS) as part of the ASR agreement.

What determines the final number of shares repurchased?

The final number of shares repurchased will be based on the daily volume-weighted average price of ADS during the ASR term.

When is the expected completion date for the ASR agreement?

The ASR agreement is expected to be fully settled by the third quarter of 2025 at the latest.

What industries does FEMSA operate in?

FEMSA operates in retail, health services, and beverages, including convenience stores and Coca-Cola bottling.

$FMX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MONTERREY, Mexico, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) today announced that, as part of its ongoing efforts and consistent with its capital allocation framework and commitment to enhance capital returns to shareholders, it has entered into a derivative instrument known as an accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) agreement with a financial institution in the United States of America to repurchase Company’s shares through the acquisition of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”). Under the terms of the ASR agreement, FEMSA has agreed to repurchase from such financial institution an aggregate amount of USD $250 million of its ADS



. The ASR contemplates an initial delivery of 483,559 ADSs on May 20, 2025.





The total number of shares ultimately repurchased under the ASR agreement will be based on the daily volume-weighted average price of the Company’s ADS during the term of the agreement, less a discount. The final settlement of the ASR agreement is expected to be completed, at the latest, in the third quarter of 2025.







About FEMSA







FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through a Proximity Americas Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, and other related retail formats, and Proximity Europe which includes Valora, our European retail unit which operates convenience and foodvenience formats. In the retail industry it also participates though a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities and Spin, which includes Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia, among other digital financial services initiatives. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 392,000 employees in 18 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index & Dow Jones Best-in-Class MILA Pacific Alliance Index, both from S&P Global; FTSE4Good Emerging Index; MSCI EM Latin America ESG Leaders Index; S&P/BMV Total México ESG, among other indexes.







ADS underlying units consist of FEMSA’s BD Units, each representing one Series B Share, two Series D-B Shares and two Series D-L Shares, without par value.



