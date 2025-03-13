Femasys Inc. Announces CE Mark Certification for Innovative FemBloc® Non-Surgical Birth Control Delivery System

Femasys announces CE mark certification for FemBloc, a non-surgical permanent birth control delivery system, first of its kind globally.

ATLANTA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc., (Nasdaq: FEMY), a leading biomedical innovator addressing significant unmet needs in women's health worldwide, with a broad portfolio of disruptive, accessible, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products, announces Conformité Européene (CE) mark certification under European Union Medical Device Regulation (EU MDR) as the first regulatory approval in the world for the FemBloc



®



delivery system for non-surgical female permanent birth control. For the FemBloc blended polymer, an integral part of the FemBloc permanent birth control, the Company has successfully completed an expedited G12 Special MDR Audit for Class III devices and the Notified Body has recommended for CE mark approval pending the final stages of European Medical Agency (EMA) review, with potential approval expected mid-2025.





“European approval for the FemBloc delivery system was achieved through interactive collaboration with the Notified Body to accelerate the approval of this innovative technology in the first region of the world. This is a significant step towards a long-awaited turning point for women seeking a safer, more accessible permanent contraceptive option as an alternative to the centuries-old surgical approach, the sole option available today,” stated Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Femasys’ CEO and Founder. “As we seek to complete the CE mark process for the FemBloc blended polymer, we are preparing for potential market launch of FemBloc to select European countries and we will continue to enroll participants in our FDA IDE approved final pivotal clinical trial for U.S. approval. FemBloc is a disruptive technological advancement that addresses a major gap in women’s reproductive health and exemplifies the innovations transforming women’s health from Femasys.”







About Permanent Birth Control







In the 1800’s, surgical sterilization (tubal ligation) was first performed and evolved to be performed laparoscopically, becoming the most commonly used contraceptive method worldwide. Despite the progress made in the last century, unintended pregnancies continue to rise and present a significant personal burden for individuals, as well as a major public health issue in the United States and globally. Due to the invasive nature of surgical sterilization, women may be utilizing temporary/ reversible methods to avoid the reported risks, which include infection, minor or major bleeding, injury to nearby organs, anesthesia-related events, and even death. Along with the various surgical risks, some patients may not qualify as good surgical candidates due to obesity or medical comorbidities. For over 100 years, there has been stagnant innovation for permanent contraception which has resulted in a significant unmet need for women seeking an alternative to surgical sterilization.







About FemBloc







FemBloc



®



permanent birth control is a revolutionary first-of-its-kind non-surgical approach, that involves minimally-invasive placement of a patented delivery system for precise delivery of our proprietary synthetic tissue adhesive (blended polymer) into both fallopian tubes simultaneously. Over time, the blended polymer fully degrades and produces nonfunctional scar tissue to permanently block the fallopian tubes. In contrast to historic surgical sterilization, the FemBloc approach has the potential to offer a non-surgical, more accessible in-office alternative with fewer risks, contraindications, and substantially lower cost. Learn more at



www.FemBloc.com



.







About Femasys







Femasys is a leading biomedical innovator focused on addressing critical unmet needs in women’s health with a broad, patent-protected portfolio of disruptive, accessible, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products. The Company, a U.S. manufacturer, has received regulatory approvals for its product portfolio worldwide, and they are currently being commercialized in the U.S. and key international markets. FemaSeed



®



Intratubal Insemination, a groundbreaking first-line infertility treatment, is FDA-cleared and approved in Europe, UK, Canada and Israel. Clinical trial data, published in peer-reviewed journal, demonstrate safety, effectiveness, and high satisfaction from patients and practitioners.



1



FemVue



®



, a companion diagnostic for fallopian tube assessment, is FDA-cleared and approved in Europe, UK, Canada, Japan and Israel. FemCerv



®



, a tissue sampler for cervical cancer diagnosis, is FDA-cleared and approved in Europe, UK, Canada and Israel.





FemBloc



®



permanent birth control, is the first and only non-surgical, in-office approach offering significant benefits over the costly, inconvenient, risk-laden surgical alternative. The revolutionary FemBloc delivery system is approved in Europe and the proprietary blended polymer has been recommended for approval, which is expected mid-year 2025. For U.S. FDA approval, the FINALE pivotal clinical trial (NCT05977751) is currently enrolling participants. Peer-reviewed publication of positive data from its initial clinical trials of FemBloc have demonstrated compelling effectiveness and five-year safety with high satisfaction from both patients and practitioners.



2



FemCath



®



and FemChec



®



, diagnostic products for FemBloc’s ultrasound-based confirmation test, are FDA-cleared and approved in Europe and Canada. Learn more at



www.femasys.com



, or follow us on



X



,



Facebook



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “pending,” “intend,” “believe,” “suggests,” “potential,” “hope,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control, difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for our FemBloc product candidate; develop and advance our current FemBloc product candidate and successfully enroll and complete the clinical trial; the ability of our clinical trial to demonstrate safety and effectiveness of our product candidate and other positive results; estimates regarding the total addressable market for our products and product candidate; our ability to commercialize our products and product candidate, our ability to establish, maintain, grow or increase sales and revenues, or the effect of delays in commercializing our products, including FemaSeed; our business model and strategic plans for our products, technologies and business, including our implementation thereof; and those other risks and uncertainties described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Femasys undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.









Contacts:







Investors:





IR@femasys.com





Media Contact:





Media@femasys.com



