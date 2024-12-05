Feiyu Technology Expands Game Offerings on Weixin

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (HK:1022) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. is gearing up to launch eight mini games on Tencent’s Weixin Mini Program, with seven games set for release between December 2024 and early 2025. Due to anticipated higher demand, the company plans to revise its annual caps for service payments and advertising income. This move requires shareholder approval, highlighting the growing collaboration between Feiyu Technology and Tencent.

For further insights into HK:1022 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.