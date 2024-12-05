News & Insights

Feiyu Technology Expands Game Offerings on Weixin

December 05, 2024 — 10:13 am EST

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. (HK:1022) has released an update.

Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. is gearing up to launch eight mini games on Tencent’s Weixin Mini Program, with seven games set for release between December 2024 and early 2025. Due to anticipated higher demand, the company plans to revise its annual caps for service payments and advertising income. This move requires shareholder approval, highlighting the growing collaboration between Feiyu Technology and Tencent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

