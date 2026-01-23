Feintool International Appoints Marc Hundsdorf As CFO

(RTTNews) - Feintool International Holding AG (FEIOF, FTON.SW), a Swiss-based technology company, on Friday announced that it has appointed Marc Hundsdorf as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective from March 1.

Marc Hundsdorf will take over from Thomas Erne, who is leaving the company at his own request.

Marc Hundsdorf brings previous experiences as CFO and most recently worked as CFO for the battery company VARTA.

On Thursday, Feintool International closed trading 1.44% higher at CHF 10.60 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

