Feedonomics Introduces New Integration with Amazon Vendor Central for Enhanced B2B Product Data Management

Feedonomics announced integration with Amazon Vendor Central, enhancing product management for B2B clients and enterprise brands.

Quiver AI Summary

Feedonomics, a leader in product feed management and part of the BigCommerce family, has announced a new integration with Amazon Vendor Central, enhancing its services for B2B clients and enterprise brands. This integration allows large brands and distributors to manage their product listings directly on Amazon, benefiting from its fulfillment network and increased visibility through the "Ships from and Sold by Amazon" badge. By automating product data management through Amazon APIs, the integration significantly reduces manual processes, enabling faster updates and improving listing accuracy. This solution is tailored for enterprise sellers aiming to streamline catalog management, ensuring they can maximize the advantages of selling on Amazon. Companies interested in the integration must have a Vendor Central account and provide their catalog data to Feedonomics.

Potential Positives

Expansion of integration with Amazon Vendor Central enhances Feedonomics' offerings for B2B clients and enterprise brands, increasing the potential customer base.

The integration automates product data management, leading to efficiency gains that reduce manual processes and streamline operations for large brands and distributors.

Direct connection to Amazon APIs allows for faster product launches and updates, enabling sellers to respond quickly to market demands.

Increased visibility and customer confidence for products through Amazon's fulfillment network and trusted branding, which can drive higher conversion rates and sustainable growth for sellers.

Potential Negatives

Integration requires companies to already be Amazon vendors with Vendor Central accounts, potentially limiting the customer base and excluding non-vendors.

The reliance on Amazon's infrastructure may expose Feedonomics and its clients to vulnerabilities associated with Amazon's policies and changes in its marketplace environment.

The focus on large brands and enterprise clients might alienate smaller businesses, which could limit overall market reach and brand perception.

FAQ

What is the new integration announced by Feedonomics?

Feedonomics announced an integration with Amazon Vendor Central, enhancing product feed management for B2B clients and enterprise brands.

Who benefits from the Amazon Vendor Central integration?

Enterprise brands, advertisers, and data-heavy businesses that sell on Amazon Vendor Central will benefit from streamlined data management.

How does the integration improve product management?

The integration automates product data management, reducing manual processes and allowing for faster updates and accurate listings.

What types of sellers can take advantage of this integration?

Sellers that are already using Amazon Vendor Central, including large brands and distributors, can optimize their operations with this integration.

How can businesses access the new integration?

Businesses must have an Amazon Vendor Central account and provide Feedonomics with their complete product catalog data to use the integration.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BIGC Insider Trading Activity

$BIGC insiders have traded $BIGC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BIGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN F SIMINOFF has made 3 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,324,007 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BIGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $BIGC stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BIGC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BIGC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BIGC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BIGC forecast page.

Full Release



AUSTIN, Texas, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Feedonomics



, part of the



BigCommerce



family of brands and a market leader in product feed management for ecommerce businesses, today announced its new integration with Amazon Vendor Central, expanding its comprehensive solutions for B2B clients and enterprise brands.





Commonly used by large brands, manufacturers and distributors that want to optimize sales through a direct relationship with Amazon, Vendor Central is the ecommerce giant’s platform for first-party (1P) sellers to supply their products directly to Amazon, which then sells them to customers as a retailer.





Feedonomics customers can now tap into Amazon’s powerful fulfillment network, offering shoppers fast and reliable delivery through Prime eligibility. Products gain increased visibility with enhanced placements and the trusted "Ships from and Sold by Amazon" badge, which helps build customer confidence and drive higher conversion rates. This opens the door to greater brand recognition, stronger loyalty and sustainable growth for first-party sellers.





“Feedonomics’ direct integration with Amazon Vendor Central creates efficiency gains for sellers who can now eliminate manual processes and reduce time spent managing catalog data,” said Sharon Gee, senior vice president and general manager at Feedonomics. “Large brands, manufacturers and distributors are empowered to manage data syndication across their Amazon catalog at scale, ensuring faster updates and more accurate listings. This is a game changer for large brands, manufacturers and distributors looking to take advantage of all the benefits that selling on Amazon brings.”





The new integration connects directly to Amazon APIs, automating product data management. This eliminates the time-consuming and error-prone process of using Vendor Central UI and spreadsheets, simplifies the Amazon integration for existing Feedonomics clients, enables faster product launches and updates and streamlines operations for 1P-focused brands.





Sellers best positioned to benefit from the Feedonomics integration with Amazon 1P include:









Enterprise brands



: Brands, manufacturers and distributors already selling to Amazon 1P via Vendor Central, who want to streamline their product data management processes.



: Brands, manufacturers and distributors already selling to Amazon 1P via Vendor Central, who want to streamline their product data management processes.





Advertisers



: Existing Feedonomics clients who sell on Amazon Vendor Central will benefit from a streamlined onboarding



: Existing Feedonomics clients who sell on Amazon Vendor Central will benefit from a streamlined onboarding





Data-heavy businesses



: Companies with extensive product catalogs that require efficient, automated and scalable tools for syndication.











To use the new integration, companies must be an Amazon vendor with a Vendor Central account and supply Feedonomics with the full product catalog data required for listings.





Learn more about the Amazon Vendor Central integration and request a complimentary marketplace data review by visiting



Feedonomics



.







About Feedonomics







Feedonomics is a leading data management platform powering omnichannel growth for the world's top brands and retailers. With its flexible technology and full-service support team, Feedonomics facilitates a variety of data and order management use cases across industries such as ecommerce, automotive, employment, travel, real estate, and more. Feedonomics has thousands of active customers, integrations with hundreds of ecommerce platforms and channels, and has strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, Meta, Google, Microsoft and TikTok. For more information, please visit





www.feedonomics.com





or follow us on





X





,





LinkedIn





,





Instagram





and





Facebook





.







About BigCommerce







BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit





www.bigcommerce.com





or follow us on





X





and





LinkedIn





.







BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.









Media Contact:







Brad Hem





pr@bigcommerce.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.