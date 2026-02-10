Feeder Funds and Retail Investors

Alternative investments such as private equity and private credit were once typically only available to institutional investors and high net worth individuals via private funds with high investment thresholds. However, these assets are becoming more widely available, partly due to the accessibility of online investment platforms that offer products with exposure to alternative assets. Feeder funds are one avenue through which retail investors can gain exposure to alternative investment strategies.

What Are Feeder Funds?

A feeder fund is an investment vehicle that pools together capital from different investors and then directs that capital into a larger master fund, which then manages the assets and directs investments.

This master-feeder structure allows feeder funds to tailor the terms of their offerings to attract different types of investors, sometimes offering lower individual investment minimums than are available when investing directly in traditional alternative investments. However, the structure of these funds also has features and potential limitations that investors should carefully consider.

What Are Some Features of Feeder Funds?

Access to Assets With High Entry Barriers – Investing through a master-feeder structure can provide retail investors with exposure to alternative asset classes that otherwise have been generally limited to institutional investors and high net worth individuals.

What Are Some Potential Limitations of Feeder Funds?

Multiple Layers of Fees – Master-feeder structures typically have several levels of fees. The master fund will usually charge fees based on assets under management and might also charge other fees to cover operating expenses. The feeder fund also often charges a fee to cover its management and administrative costs.

Before investing through a feeder fund, evaluate whether the master-feeder structure is right for you. Consider working with an investment professional to help you choose investment products that best align with your individual financial goals.

